TOKYO Oct 24 Japanese government bonds treaded water on Monday, with prices little changed across the board as the market kept a wait-and-see stance ahead of a second summit on Wednesday to deal with Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

* As anticipated, a weekend summit by Europe's policymakers produced no concrete plan to contain the region's debt crisis, although investors were still on guard with final decisions deferred for a second summit on Wednesday.

* Players said safe-haven demand for government debt like JGBs could be dented if the plan from Wednesday's summit is deemed even partially effective in containing the crisis.

* The benchmark 10-year JGB yield edged up to a six-week peak of 1.030 percent the previous week amid a drop in safe-haven demand as investors began to see Europe making some progress in solving its problem.

* The 10-year yield stood at 1.010 percent on Monday, up 0.5 basis point on the day . The 10-year bond futures inched down 0.02 point to 142.29 2JGBv1, confined to a tight 0.08 point range.

* But even if European policymakers do come up with concrete plans on Wednesday, bargain hunting demand from investors could limit any negative impact on JGBs, analysts said.

* "There are still quite a number of domestic investors out there wanting to buy JGBs to satisfy their investment plans for the new quarter, and they may take any rise in yields as an opportunity to shop," said RuiXue Xu, a fixed-income strategist at RBS Securities.

* Relief gained last week that the government will not issue as much extra debt as initially expected is also seen providing follow-through support for JGBs.

* JGBs were underpinned last week as the size of the government's extra debt issuance to help finance the rebuilding of the country after the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March was smaller than expected.

* Fewer JGB market players now expect bond yields to rise, a Reuters weekly survey showed on Monday. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)