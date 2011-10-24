* Wait-and-see mood ahead of next EU summit limits JGB moves

* Strong yen, bargain hunting demand seen underpinning JGBs

* Safe-haven unwinds may impact JGBs less than counterparts -trader

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Oct 24 Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday, nudged lower by a bounce in Tokyo shares, although prices were confined to a narrow range with the market in a wait-and-see mood ahead of a second summit on Wednesday to deal with Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

As anticipated, a weekend summit by Europe's policymakers produced no concrete plan to contain the region's debt crisis, although investors were still on guard with final decisions deferred for a second summit on Wednesday.

Players said safe-haven demand for government debt like JGBs could be dented if the plan from Wednesday's summit is deemed even partially effective in containing the crisis. The benchmark 10-year JGB yield edged up to a six-week peak of 1.030 percent the previous week as demand for safe harbours ebbed.

But market participants said JGBs may not suffer as heavy losses as other sovereigns even if European authorities do decide on steps deemed decisive.

"Investors that flocked to safe havens bought more U.S. and German government debt relative to JGBs amid the European scare, so the former markets are likely to suffer a little more if these trades are unwound," said a trader at a European brokerage.

"The recent rise in the yen to a record high will also keep market hopes for more BOJ easing simmering, underpinning JGBs," he said.

The dollar slumped to a new record low against the yen on Friday, hit by improved appetite for risk and prospect of further easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The 10-year yield was up 1 basis point at 1.015 percent after touching 1.020 percent . The 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.770 percent .

The 10-year bond futures inched down 0.10 point to 142.21 2JGBv1.

Analysts also said bargain hunting from domestic investors could curb a rise in yields.

"There are still quite a number of domestic investors out there wanting to buy JGBs to satisfy their investment plans for the new quarter, and they may take any rise in yields as an opportunity to shop," said RuiXue Xu, a fixed-income strategist at RBS Securities.

Relief gained last week that the government will not issue as much extra debt as initially expected is also seen providing follow-through support for JGBs.

JGBs were underpinned last week as the size of the government's extra debt issuance to help finance the rebuilding of the country after the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March was smaller than expected.

Fewer JGB market players now expect bond yields to rise, a Reuters weekly survey showed on Monday. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)