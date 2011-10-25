TOKYO Oct 25 Japanese government bonds were
mostly flat or slightly higher on Tuesday, as the market awaits
a summit the next day for the latest plan to combat Europe's
debt crisis.
* European policymakers neared a deal over the weekend on
bank recapitalization, and euro zone officials said France and
Germany were close to agreement on how to use the European
Financial Stability Facility to stave off contagion in the bond
market.
* Hopes that euro zone leaders would soon decide on a
framework to ease the region's debt crisis have given a boost to
risky assets over the past couple of days.
* Market participants said safe-haven demand for government
debt such as JGBs could be dented if Wednesday's plan
significantly eases investor concerns.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat at
1.020 percent, while the five-year yield inched
down 0.5 basis point to 0.370 percent.
* December 10-year futures 2JGBv1 were up 0.02 point at
142.23, supported by weaker Tokyo shares, although prices were
confined to a narrow range with the market in a wait-and-see
mood ahead of Wednesday's summit.
The volume of lead futures was a little over 7,300 lots, far
below half of the daily average for the last month of around
9,500 lots.
* Analysts said slight changes in market sentiment are
emerging. "Bullish sentiment in debt market remains, but bullish
factors are decreasing one by one ... in addition to growing
hopes on a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis, recent
positive economic data in the United States and China may dent
appetite for JGBs a bit for a while," said Shogo Fujita, chief
Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
* Meanwhile, superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds, were
firmer than other maturities as the 20-year yield
declined 1 basis point to 1.760 percent. The yield marked a
six-week high of 1.775 percent on Monday as demand for safe
harbours ebbed.
* "There are still many domestic investors who want to buy
JGBs at higher yields to satisfy their investment plans for the
second half of the fiscal year (ending in March)," said a fund
manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
"The recent rise in the yen is denting stock prices and
keeping market hopes for more BOJ easing simmering, underpinning
JGBs," he said.
* Relief that the government will not issue as much extra
debt as initially expected is also seen providing follow-through
support for JGBs.
* JGBs were underpinned last week as the size of the
government's extra debt issuance to help finance the rebuilding
of the country after the devastating earthquake and tsunami in
March was smaller than expected.
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)