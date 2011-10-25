* Wait-and-see mood before EU summit limits trade

* Superlongs firmer on bargain hunting

* Strong yen, weaker Tokyo shares underpin JGBs

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Oct 25 Japanese government bonds crept higher on Tuesday but trading remained thin as the market awaited a summit the following day on the latest plan to combat Europe's debt crisis.

European policymakers neared a deal over the weekend on bank recapitalisation, and euro zone officials said France and Germany were close to agreement on how to use the European Financial Stability Facility to stave off contagion in the bond market.

Hopes that euro zone leaders would soon decide on a framework to ease the region's debt crisis have given a boost to risk assets over the past couple of days.

Market participants said safe-haven demand for government debt such as JGBs could be dented if Wednesday's plan significantly eases investor concerns.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat at 1.020 percent, while the five-year yield inched down 0.5 basis point to 0.370 percent.

December 10-year futures 2JGBv1 were up 0.09 point at 142.30, supported by weaker Tokyo shares, although gains were limited with the market in a wait-and-see mood ahead of Wednesday's summit.

Trading volume for the lead futures contract was a little over 15,700 lots, far below the daily average for the last month of around 19,000 lots. Volume hit a roughly one-month low of 13,912 lots on Monday.

Analysts said slight changes in market sentiment are emerging.

"Bullish sentiment in the debt market remains, but bullish factors are decreasing one by one ... in addition to growing hopes for a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis, recent positive economic data in the United States and China may dent appetite for JGBs," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

China's vast manufacturing sector expanded moderately in October to snap three months of contraction.

SUPERLONGS

Meanwhile, the long end of the yield curve flattened as superlongs, such as 20- and 30-year bonds, were firmer than other maturities.

The 20-year yield declined 1 basis point to 1.760 percent. The yield had marked a six-week high of 1.775 percent on Monday as demand for safe harbours ebbed.

"There are still many domestic investors who want to buy JGBs at higher yields to satisfy their investment plans for the second half of the fiscal year (ending in March)," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

"The recent rise in the yen is denting stock prices and keeping market hopes for more BOJ easing simmering, underpinning JGBs," he said.

The Bank of Japan will probably cut its economic forecasts because of slowing global growth, but keep monetary policy unchanged at its policy meeting on Thursday unless this week's European debt crisis talks disappoint and trigger market upheaval.

But the yen's renewed rise to record highs will keep the central bank under pressure to loosen monetary conditions further and may encourage pessimists on the board to lean towards action.

Relief that the government will not issue as much extra debt as initially expected is also seen providing follow-through support for JGBs.

JGBs were underpinned last week as the size of the government's extra debt issuance to help finance rebuilding after the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March was smaller than expected. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)