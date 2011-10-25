* Wait-and-see mood before EU summit limits trade
* Superlongs firmer on bargain hunting
* Strong yen, weaker Tokyo shares underpin JGBs
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Oct 25 Japanese government bonds crept
higher on Tuesday but trading remained thin as the market
awaited a summit the following day on the latest plan to combat
Europe's debt crisis.
European policymakers neared a deal over the weekend on bank
recapitalisation, and euro zone officials said France and
Germany were close to agreement on how to use the European
Financial Stability Facility to stave off contagion in the bond
market.
Hopes that euro zone leaders would soon decide on a
framework to ease the region's debt crisis have given a boost to
risk assets over the past couple of days.
Market participants said safe-haven demand for government
debt such as JGBs could be dented if Wednesday's plan
significantly eases investor concerns.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat at
1.020 percent, while the five-year yield inched
down 0.5 basis point to 0.370 percent.
December 10-year futures 2JGBv1 were up 0.09 point at
142.30, supported by weaker Tokyo shares, although gains were
limited with the market in a wait-and-see mood ahead of
Wednesday's summit.
Trading volume for the lead futures contract was a little
over 15,700 lots, far below the daily average for the last month
of around 19,000 lots. Volume hit a roughly one-month low of
13,912 lots on Monday.
Analysts said slight changes in market sentiment are
emerging.
"Bullish sentiment in the debt market remains, but bullish
factors are decreasing one by one ... in addition to growing
hopes for a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis, recent
positive economic data in the United States and China may dent
appetite for JGBs," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond
strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
China's vast manufacturing sector expanded moderately in
October to snap three months of contraction.
SUPERLONGS
Meanwhile, the long end of the yield curve flattened as
superlongs, such as 20- and 30-year bonds, were firmer than
other maturities.
The 20-year yield declined 1 basis point to
1.760 percent. The yield had marked a six-week high of 1.775
percent on Monday as demand for safe harbours ebbed.
"There are still many domestic investors who want to buy
JGBs at higher yields to satisfy their investment plans for the
second half of the fiscal year (ending in March)," said a fund
manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
"The recent rise in the yen is denting stock prices and
keeping market hopes for more BOJ easing simmering, underpinning
JGBs," he said.
The Bank of Japan will probably cut its economic forecasts
because of slowing global growth, but keep monetary policy
unchanged at its policy meeting on Thursday unless this week's
European debt crisis talks disappoint and trigger market
upheaval.
But the yen's renewed rise to record highs will keep the
central bank under pressure to loosen monetary conditions
further and may encourage pessimists on the board to lean
towards action.
Relief that the government will not issue as much extra debt
as initially expected is also seen providing follow-through
support for JGBs.
JGBs were underpinned last week as the size of the
government's extra debt issuance to help finance rebuilding
after the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March was
smaller than expected.
