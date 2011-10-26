TOKYO Oct 26 Japanese government bond prices
gained on Wednesday on hopes that the Bank of Japan may take new
easing steps later in the week and on worries about whether the
euro zone would take decisive steps to resolve its debt crisis.
* The Bank of Japan will consider expanding its asset buying
scheme by 5 trillion yen, the Nikkei business daily reported on
Wednesday. Sources told Reuters the BOJ will likely debate
easing policy at a meeting on Thursday.
* The market also got a lift on worries over the European
Union summit on Wednesday as prospects for a comprehensive deal
to resolve the debt crisis dimmed, with deep disagreement
remaining on critical aspects of the potential agreement,
including how to give the region's bailout fund greater
firepower.
* Ten-year Japanese government bond futures 2JGBv1 gained
0.28 point to 142.58 while the yield on the cash 10-year JGBs
fell 2 basis points to 0.995 percent, its lowest
in about two weeks.
* Euroyen three-month interest rate futures <0#JEY:> also
edged up on hopes of BOJ easing hopes.
* The Finance Ministry raised the coupon rate on the
two-year notes it will sell on Wednesday to 0.2 percent from 0.1
percent in its previous two issues. The auction is expected to
draw solid demand from banks and foreign investors.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)