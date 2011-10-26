* JGB futures hit 3-wk high, lead cash bond gains

* Two-year JGB auction draws decent demand

* Caution remains on 10-yr yield below 1 pct -traders

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Oct 26 Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday on hopes that the Bank of Japan may take new easing steps later in the week and on worries about whether the euro zone would take decisive action to resolve its debt crisis, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield to a two-week low.

The BOJ will consider expanding its asset buying scheme by 5 trillion yen ($66 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday. Sources told Reuters the BOJ will likely debate easing policy at a meeting on Thursday.

December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 gained 0.36 point to 142.66, rising to their highest in nearly three weeks, while the yield on cash 10-year JGBs fell 2.5 basis points to 0.990 percent, its lowest since October 12.

Euroyen three-month interest rate futures <0#JEY:> also edged up on BOJ easing hopes.

But gains in superlong bonds were relatively subdued with 20-year and 30-year yields at 1.745 percent and 1.945 percent respectively, both up 1.5 basis points.

"Today's gains were mostly led by JGB futures ... activity in cash bonds lagged behind as investors are taking wait-and-see stances on the euro zone," said a trader at a U.S. brokerage.

"Prices are expected to keep to a narrow range because people remain reluctant to buy with the (10-year) yield below one percent."

Investors were cautious about pushing the 10-year yield further below one percent, remembering that its fall to 0.82 percent last year was quickly reversed.

A 2.6 trillion yen two-year JGB auction on Wednesday drew decent demand despite an upcoming increase in debt sales, as additional monetary easing hopes were seen underpinning investor appetite.

The Finance Ministry will increase its monthly sales of two- and five-year JGBs by 100 billion yen each from December, tweaking its debt sale plan after it compiled a 12.1 trillion yen budget for rebuilding after a massive earthquake.

The market also got a lift from worries over the European Union summit on Wednesday as prospects for a comprehensive deal to resolve the debt crisis dimmed, with deep differences remaining on critical aspects of the potential agreement, including how to give the region's bailout fund greater firepower.

($1 = 75.770 Japanese Yen) ($1 = 75.770 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)