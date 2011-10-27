TOKYO Oct 27 Japanese government bonds futures inched lower on Thursday on signs of progress in steps to counter the euro zone's debt crisis, but losses were limited as some players remained sceptical about a lack of detail and on hopes for more asset purchases by the Bank of Japan.

* Ten-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 inched down 0.06 point to 142.60, off a three-week high of 142.68 hit on Wednesday as developments on Europe's problems dented investors' appetite for a safe haven.

* Euro zone leaders made progress on bank recapitalisation and enhancing the euro zone's 440 billion euro ($600 bln) bailout fund.

An EU source also said euro zone leaders and banks are close to reaching a deal on a 50 percent writedown for private bond holders on their Greek debt.

* Asian shares and the euro rallied on the progress toward a Greek debt deal.

* "We can't be fully optimistic about the euro zone as yet, but there was no breaking off of debate and some progress was seen," said Shinji Nomura, chief fixed-income strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

* But JGBs remained resilient as investors were hesitant to shift their positions ahead of BOJ policy decisions.

* The BOJ is leaning towards easing monetary policy further at a meeting on Thursday as the yen's recent ascent to record highs and uncertainty over whether Europe can map out details on tackling its debt crisis cloud the economic outlook. The policy decision is expected around 12:30-14:30 p.m (0330-0530 GMT).

* The 10-year JGB yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 0.995 percent, off a two-week low at 0.985 percent hit on Wednesday. The five-year yield was unchanged at 0.350 percent.

* Euroyen three-month interest rate futures <0#JEY:> were mostly flat, underpinned by BOJ easing hopes.

* But longer-dated JGBs underperformed as the 20-year yield climbed 1 basis point to 1.745 percent, weighed down after falls in U.S. Treasuries. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Michael Watson)