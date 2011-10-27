* Safe-haven demand eases as EU leaders strike deal

* Rise in risk assets weighs on long-term JGBs, futures

* BOJ decision on asset buying supports short-term JGBs

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Oct 27 Japanese government bonds slipped on Thursday after European leaders made progress on steps to counter the euro zone's debt crisis, pushing riskier assets such as stocks higher.

The Bank of Japan's move to further ease policy by buying more assets also lifted sentiment in the stock market and shorter-dated cash bonds, but the impact on the overall JGB market was relatively limited as the decision was widely expected.

"The easing involves purchases of two-year JGBs, so the maturity should be strongly supported since it was due for an increase in issuance. Thus, the yield curve should steepen in the short- to medium-dated debt maturities," said Katsutoshi Inadome, a fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Short-dated JGBs were firmer than other maturities as the two-year yield was down 0.5 basis point at 0.140 percent while the 10-year JGB yield climbed 2 basis points to 1.010 percent, off a two-week low at 0.985 percent hit on Wednesday. The five-year yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 0.355 percent.

Ten-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.14 point to 142.52, off a three-week high of 142.68 hit on Wednesday.

The Nikkei share average gained 2 percent.

But losses in JGBs were limited on the view that a global trend toward risk aversion is unlikely to change as investors doubt the euro zone debt crisis will be resolved just with the euro zone leaders' agreement on Thursday, market players said.

"We saw some progress in resolving the Greek debt problem, but nations such as Italy and Spain need to step up fiscal reform and it's unclear if the crisis can be prevented from spreading," said Koji Ochiai, chief market economist at Mizuho Investors Securities.

Analysts said they need to see the details about plans to recapitalise banks.

Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and insurers on Thursday for them to accept a 50 percent loss on holdings of Greek government bonds as part of a plan to lower Greece's debt burden.

Euro zone leaders also agreed to scale up the European Financial Stability Facility, their 440 billion euro ($600 billion) bailout fund.

As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its key interest rate at a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous vote, but decided to loosen policy by expanding asset purchases by 5 trillion yen ($66 billion), to 20 trillion yen, with all of the increase in purchases of JGBs.

($1 = 75.990 Japanese Yen)