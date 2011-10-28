TOKYO Oct 28 Japanese government bonds fell on
Friday after a deal on measures to fight Europe's financial
crisis sparked relief rallies in riskier assets and dented
appetite for safe-haven government debt, pushing the benchmark
yield to its highest in two months.
* The 10-year JGB yield climbed 2 basis
points to 1.030 percent, after rising to 1.040 percent, its
highest since September 5.
* December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 were down 0.33 point
at 142.19, after falling as far as 142.13, their lowest since
last Thursday. Charts are showing bearish signals as the
upper-end of the daily Ichimoku cloud has become resistance
since mid-October.
* "JGBs are taking cues from a surge in U.S. benchmark
yields and the Nikkei rising above 9,000. People are adjusting
positions as fears have eased of the euro zone debt crisis
causing a sharp slowdown in economies," said a trader at a
Japanese bank.
* The deal in Europe calls for private banks and insurers to
take 50 percent losses on their Greek debt and for a leveraging
of the bloc's rescue fund.
* European shares on Thursday climbed to a 12-week high and
Wall Street stocks jumped 3 percent. The Nikkei stock average
on Friday gained 1.3 percent to above the 9,000 level
for the first time since September 1.
* Risk appetite was further supported by data showing the
U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in the third
quarter, a welcome respite for a financial system that seemed on
the brink of a recession some weeks ago.
* But market participants doubt JGB yields have room to rise
significantly from current levels as the Bank of Japan is likely
to keep to its monetary easing stance for a while. The BOJ eased
policy on Thursday by boosting purchases of government bonds,
warned of risks posed by a strong yen, and cut its growth
forecasts.
* "It is possible for the 10-year JGB yield to rise further
but not clearly above 1.2 percent unless the U.S. economy
provides strong data and the 10-year U.S. yield clearly breaks
above 2.5 percent," said the trader, adding that the market will
focus on U.S. economic data for the rest of the year.
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)