TOKYO Nov 11 Japanese government bond
prices dipped on Friday, pushing the 10-year yield off a
one-year low hit the previous day, as worries about Italy eased
somewhat after an Italian debt auction went better than feared
and the country moved closer to a unity government.
* Ten-year JGB futures dipped 0.03 point to 142.89
while the 10-year bond yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.970
percent, off a one-year low of 0.960 percent
struck on Thursday.
* Investors are becoming cautious about chasing JGBs higher,
remembering that the fall in the 10-year yield to a seven-year
low of 0.82 percent last November was followed by four months of
a painful bear market.
* The longer end of the market continued to benefit from
relief after Thursday's 40-year JGB auction drew strong demand.
* The 30-year bond yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.910
percent, while the 20-year bond yield fell 0.5
basis point to 1.710 percent.
* The spread between 10- and 30-year yields tightened to 94
basis points from eight-month high of 99 basis points, hit
before the auction.
