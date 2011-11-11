* Ten-year yield off one-year low as risk aversion eases
* Superlongs gain on Thursday's strong auction, curve
flattens
* Implied volatilities on futures lowest since 2003
* Market seen supported but any rally likely small
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 11 Japanese government bond
prices dipped on Friday, pushing the 10-year yield off a
one-year low hit the previous day, as worries about Italy eased
somewhat after an Italian debt auction went better than feared
and the country moved closer to a unity government.
The yield curve flattened on short-covering in the longest
maturities, such as 30- and 40-year bonds, while implied
volatilities on options for JGB futures fell to the lowest
levels since 2003 after many months of rangebound trade.
"Some market players are still selling options because the
market is hardly moving these days," said a fund manager at a
Japanese asset management firm.
"When volatilities are so low and options are sold so much,
the risk that the market will eventually get out of range
grows," he added.
Ten-year JGB futures dipped 0.05 point to 142.87
while the 10-year bond yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.965
percent, off a one-year low of 0.960 percent
struck on Thursday.
JGBs have been stable in the past three months, with the
average daily move in the 10-year yield at just 1.2 basis
points, compared with 6.9 points in the U.S. Treasuries.
While worries about the debt crisis in Europe have supported
the market as investors sought shelter in JGBs, which are mostly
financed by domestic investors and seen not in danger of the
capital flight seen in some euro zone countries, buyers have
been cautious about chasing JGBs higher.
Many investors do not want to repeat their experience last
year when the fall in the 10-year yield to a seven-year low of
0.82 percent last November was followed by four months of a
painful bear market.
"No one has been excited about the market. Investors have
been buying cautiously, not wanting to take huge risk," said
Koji Ochiai, senior market economist at Mizuho Investors
Securities.
Many market players expect investors' cautiously bullish
stance to stay and any further rally to come at snail's pace.
The market's narrow trading band has sparked option selling,
helping to bring down implied volatilities on the 10-year JGBs
to the lowest level since 2003.
Although some say the fall in implied volatilities -- which
means many players are ill-prepared for sudden swings in the
market -- may be leading to the risk of unexpectedly sharp
moves, not many market players see that happening in the near
future.
The longer end of the market continued to benefit from
relief after Thursday's 40-year JGB auction drew strong demand.
"The 40-year auction yesterday was surprisingly strong. The
bonds looked very cheap on the curve so that's why there was
strong demand," said Satoshi Yamada, chief quantitative analyst
at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The 30-year bond yield fell 2.0 basis points to 1.905
percent, while the 20-year bond yield fell 0.5
basis point to 1.710 percent.
The spread between 10- and 30-year yields tightened to 94
basis points from an eight-month high of 99 basis points, hit
before the auction.
Yamada said the superlong sector no longer looks cheap and
that further flattening in the yield curve may be limited.
"This is just a reversal after the auction. We have a
20-year bond offering later this month and I don't see the curve
continuing to flatten," he said.
In late trading, trading of cash bonds at the main
interbroker trader Japan Bond Trading Co was briefly halted due
to technical glitches, the second time in less than a month, but
it had little impact on price action.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)