* Five-year sale's bid-to-cover ratio hits 4-month high

* Demand underpinned by loose monetary policy, Europe woes

* Benchmark 10-year yield stays below 1 pct

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Nov 15 Japanese government bonds gained on Tuesday, recouping losses from the previous day, after a rise in Italian and Spanish bond yields reflected doubts about the region's ability to contain its debt crisis, keeping the 10-year JGB yield near a one-year low.

An auction of five-year JGBs drew solid demand on Tuesday, helped by the Bank of Japan's easy monetary policy and a weak outlook for the global economy.

"The bid-to-cover ratio was higher than the previous auction and the lowest accepted price was stronger than expected. Yen money markets indicate an abundance of funds and this underpinned investor demand for the paper," said Takafumi Yamawaki, chief rates strategist at JPMorgan.

"Italy's government bond auction drew reasonable demand, but it required position adjustment before the sale. The spread on Spanish bond yields (over German government bonds) is starting to widen and players need to remain cautious about the euro zone debt crisis," he added.

The 2.4 trillion yen ($31 billion) auction of five-year JGBs attracted 3.51 times the amount of bids accepted, up from 2.72 at the previous sale and the highest since the July offering. The ratio was also higher than 3.30, the average from the past 12 sales.

Market participants expect no changes in policy at the BOJ's two-day meeting ending on Wednesday as it just decided in October to loosen policy by expanding asset purchases. This loosening stance should underpin demand for the new bonds amid persistent strength in the yen.

In cash bonds, the 10-year JGB yield edged down 0.5 basis point to 0.965 percent, approaching a one-year low of 0.960 percent marked on Thursday. The No.99 five-year yield declined 1 basis point to 0.335 percent, helped by solid auction results.

December 10-year JGB futures were up 0.06 point at 142.86, snapping a two-day losing streak but off a two-month peak of 143.01 hit on Thursday.

Relief about the appointments of new leaders in Italy and Greece has quickly been overtaken by worries about Italian bond yields near record highs, denting investor appetite for risk assets such as stocks and supporting demand for safe-haven JGBs.

Italy successfully sold 3 billion euros of five-year bonds on Monday, though the auction was priced with yields of 6.29 percent, hitting a euro-era high. Yields stayed elevated, fuelling worries the high costs would disable the country's efforts to slash debt.

"The appointment of new heads for Italy and Greece is definitely positive, but it will take time for the crisis to be fully resolved and safe-haven demand is likely to persist," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

"People think the five-year JGB yield has limited room to fall from current levels, but many don't see it rising to 0.4 percent either given that the gloomy outlook for the global economy will limit yield rises." (Editing by Chris Gallagher)