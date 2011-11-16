TOKYO Nov 16 Japanese government bond
futures inched up on Wednesday, supported by safe-haven demand
amid persistent worries about European debt, but gains were
subdued ahead of a Bank of Japan policy decision.
* In cash bonds, medium-dated JGBs such as five-year notes
were firmer than other maturities, buoyed by a solid five-year
auction the previous day, and were helped by expectations that
the BOJ will keep to its monetary easing stance for the
foreseeable future.
* The five-year yield edged down 0.5 basis
point to 0.325 percent, marking a two-month low. The 10-year JGB
yield was flat at 0.960 percent, matching a
one-year low hit on Thursday.
* "Because fears are spreading about even top-rated European
states, investors favour relatively safer U.S. Treasuries and
JGBs," said Shogo Fujita, Chief Japan Bond Strategist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
* December 10-year JGB futures were up 0.06 point
at 142.92, but remained below a two-month peak of 143.01 hit on
Thursday. Three-month euro-yen interest rate futures
were flat 99.670. The BOJ decision is expected to be announced
sometime between 0330 and 0500 GMT.
* Market participants expect no changes in policy at the
BOJ's two-day meeting ending on Wednesday as it just decided in
October to loosen policy by expanding asset purchases .
* But superlongs such as 20- and 30-years were softer ahead
of next week's 20-year JGB auction. Market participants said it
is better to stick to medium or up to 10-year maturities even
though superlongs look cheaper. They said the medium sector
offers a more favourable supply outlook and is less prone to
contagion risk from overseas.
* The 20-year yield rose 1 basis point to
1.725 percent and the 30-year yield climbed 2
basis points to 1.935 percent, both staying in the middle of
their range of the past two months.
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)