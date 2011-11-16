* Yield curve steepens as longest bonds less favoured
* BOJ maintains policy rate at 0-0.1 pct
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Nov 16 JGB futures end at session
high on risk aversion
The 10-year Japanese government bond yield hit a one-year low on
Wednesday as concern heightened that the European debt crisis
was spreading to top-rated members of the euro zone, supporting
safe-haven bids.
Medium-dated JGBs such as five-year notes were firmer than
other maturities, buoyed by a solid five-year auction the
previous day and helped by expectations that the Bank of Japan
will stick to its monetary easing stance for the foreseeable
future.
The 10-year JGB yield declined to its lowest
since November 2010 at 0.950 percent. The five-year yield
fell 1.5 basis points to 0.315 percent, marking a
two-month low.
"Because fears are spreading about even top-rated European
states, investors favour relatively safer U.S. Treasuries and
JGBs," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
Market participants say JGB yields are already very low and
have limited room to fall, and are mindful that a fall a year
ago in the 10-year yield to a seven-year low of 0.82 percent was
quickly reversed.
But players expect investors to keep a cautiously bullish
stance and any further rally to come at a snail's pace.
On the other hand, superlongs such as the 20- and 30-years
were softer ahead of next week's 20-year JGB auction. Market
participants said it would be better to stick to medium
maturities or those up to 10-years even though superlongs look
cheaper. They said the medium sector offers a more favourable
supply outlook and is less prone to contagion risk from
overseas.
The European debt woes have benefited JGBs, which have
attracted safe-haven bids thanks to Japan's ability to finance
its debt domestically despite its huge debt burden, now standing
at 200 percent of GDP.
While many market players think any further deterioration in
the euro zone's debt mess would support Japanese bonds, they
also said the spreading of the crisis to top-rated members of
the zone is unnerving many investors.
"The market is enshrouded in a risk aversion mood again.
Buy-and-hold investors such as life insurers don't want to take
risks by bidding superlongs such as 30- and 40-year notes unless
their yields rise above 2 percent, but they feel more secure
buying relatively liquid 20-year bonds," said a fund manager at
a U.S. asset management firm.
The yield curve steepened as the spread of 10- and 30-year
yields widened to 98.5 basis points on Wednesday from 95.5 basis
points a day before, approaching an eight-month high of 99 basis
points hit last week, when the market was bracing for a 40-year
JGB auction. The 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis
point to 1.720 percent and the 30-year yield
climbed 2 basis points to 1.935 percent, both staying in the
middle of their range of the past two months.
The Bank of Japan, as expected, maintained its key interest
rate at a range of zero to 0.1 percent and held off on loosening
policy further via an expansion of its asset buying scheme.
December 10-year JGB futures were up 0.15 point at
143.01, ending at the day's high and matching a two-month peak
hit on Thursday. Three-month euro-yen interest rate futures
were flat 99.670.
(Editing by Michael Watson)