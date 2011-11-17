TOKYO Nov 17 Japanese government bond
futures extended gains to hit a one-year high on Thursday on
safe-haven bids as doubts deepen about Europe's ability to
prevent its sovereign debt crisis from spinning out of control.
* In cash bonds, the 10-year JGB yield
slipped to a one-year low of 0.940 percent. The five-year yield
fell 0.5 basis point to 0.310 percent, marking a
two-month low.
* December 10-year JGB futures climbed 0.08 point
to 143.09 after hitting 143.14, their highest since November
2010.
* "JGBs and U.S. Treasuries are drawing flight-to-quality
demand from investors who want to park their money temporarily,"
said a trader at a Japanese bank.
* Ministry of Finance data showed foreign investors remained
net buyers of Japanese bonds and bills last week for the third
consecutive week, attracting safe-haven bids.
* Meanwhile, some participants said strains in overseas
money markets may be spilling over to the yen market, with
three-month euro-yen interest rate futures down 0.5
basis point at 99.665 and the spread between the 2-year swap
rate and JGB yields reaching its widest since January.
* Ten-year government bond yields in France, Europe's
largest economy after Germany, rose to their highest since
April. Italian bond yields topped 7 percent.
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Michael Watson)