By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Nov 17 Japanese government bonds held steady on Thursday, supported by safe-haven bids as doubts deepened about Europe's ability to prevent its sovereign debt crisis from spinning out of control.

The price of 10-year JGBs extended gains and their yield hit a one-year low, though prices later sank into negative territory as stocks recouped some losses.

"JGBs and U.S. Treasuries are drawing flight-to-quality demand from investors who want to park their money temporarily," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

France and Germany, Europe's two central powers, clashed on Wednesday over whether the European Central Bank should intervene more forcefully to halt the euro zone's accelerating debt crisis after modest bond purchases failed to calm markets.

Medium-dated JGBs were firmer than other maturities, buoyed by a solid five-year auction earlier this week and by expectations the Bank of Japan will stick to its monetary easing stance for the foreseeable future.

According to market participants, Tuesday's five-year JGB offering drew strong demand from investors such as government affiliated financial institutions and big Japanese banks, and supply conditions have remained tight.

The five-year yield on Thursday fell 0.5 basis point to 0.310 percent, marking a two-month low, while the benchmark 10-year JGB yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 0.950 percent from a one-year low of 0.940 percent hit earlier in the day.

BOJ governor Masaaki Shirakawa voiced growing concern on Wednesday that Europe's debt crisis may trip up the global economy and warned that it was already affecting emerging nations and Japan in multiple ways.

While JGBs are mostly held by Japan investors, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday that foreign players remained net buyers of Japanese bonds and bills last week for the third consecutive week, as they looked to shift funds out of European debt.

CURVE STEEPENS

Market participants said the medium sector offers a more favourable supply outlook and is less prone to contagion risk from overseas than superlong bonds.

The yield curve steepened as the spread between five- and 30-year JGB yields expanded to its widest level in two months at 163 basis points.

Bonds with longer maturities were weighed ahead of a 20-year offering next week.

December 10-year JGB futures inched down 0.04 point to 142.97 as stocks recouped losses. They hit their highest since November 2010 on Thursday.

While spillover into Asia appeared to remain small, some noted signs that overseas market strains may be spreading to the yen market as three-month euro-yen interest rate futures eased and the spread between the 2-year swap rate and JGB yields reached its widest since January.

Bond market turmoil is spreading across Europe, with Italian 10-year bond yields rising back above 7 percent, while yields on paper issued by France, the Netherlands and Austria -- which along with Germany form the core of the euro zone -- have also climbed. (Editing by Joseph Radford)