TOKYO Dec 5 Japanese government bonds
gained on Monday, as investors took cues from Treasuries as
worries about the euro zone debt crisis overshadowed an
encouraging report on U.S. jobs growth, pushing the 10-year JGB
yield to its lowest in a week.
* Dec. 10-year JGB futures ended the morning
session 0.16 point higher at 142.24, after hitting a one-week
high of 142.28.
* Although there is a potential risk that JGBs will face
high volatility again ahead of key policy events in Europe this
week, bargain hunting supported the market after a recent rise
in yields and with last week's move by major central banks to
ease funding strains among banks, a trader at a U.S. brokerage
said.
* A weekly Reuters survey also showed that sentiment in the
JGB market improved sharply on the view that European Union
leaders were not likely to come up with a convincing rescue plan
soon to resolve their debt crisis, keeping safe-haven demand for
JGBs intact.
* In cash bonds, the 10-year yield declined 2
basis points to 1.045 percent, having hit a four-month peak of
1.090 percent the previous week.
* On Thursday, the European Central Bank will hold a regular
policy meeting and is expected to cut interest rates. European
Union leaders will also meet on Thursday and Friday, to seek
agreement on a convincing rescue plan.
* Data on Friday showed the U.S. jobless rate dropped to 8.6
percent from 9 percent, raising hopes about the outlook for the
U.S. economic recovery.
