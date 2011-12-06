TOKYO Dec 6 Japanese government bond prices gained on Tuesday as Tokyo shares slipped and superlong bonds erased earlier losses on bargain hunting by investors, boosting market sentiment ahead of an auction of those maturities later in the day.

* December 10-year JGB futures ticked up 0.03 point to 142.20. March futures, which will become the benchmark contract by Monday at latest as trading in the December contract will end on Friday, rose 0.06 point to 141.67.

* Shrinking in the calender spread, the gap between the December and March contracts, suggests some market players are rolling over long positions to the March contract and is a sign of strength, said a trader at a European brokerage.

* In cash bonds, the yield on the 10-year JGBs dipped 0.5 basis point to 1.040 percent.

* The current 20-year bond yield dropped 1.0 basis point to 1.765 percent while the 30-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 1.955 percent.

* Superlong bond prices erased earlier losses on investor bargain hunting, raising optimism over the Finance Ministry's re-offering of 300 billion yen in 20- and 30-year bonds on Tuesday. The results of the offer were due at 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT). (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)