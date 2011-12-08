Japanese government bond futures rose on Thursday on safe-haven
bids as investor appetite for riskier assets such as stocks was
dented by doubts that European leaders can agree a plan to
tackle their debt crisis at a summit this week.
* But gains were subdued ahead of Thursday's 30-year JGB
auction and as some market players stayed on the sidelines ahead
of key events in Europe including a European Central Bank
meeting later in the day.
* "JGB prices were lifted after gains in bonds overseas, but
activity was limited before events in Europe, and partly because
the holiday season is starting," said a trader at a Japanese
bank.
"There are flows related to the rollover of the futures
benchmark contract and some broker hedging before a 30-year JGB
auction, but I don't think there will be any major moves today."
* In Europe, a senior German official gave a downbeat
assessment of prospects for an agreement at the EU summit on
Friday, causing investors to roll back expectations over
progress in Europe's efforts to contain its debt crisis.
* December 10-year futures gained 0.15 point to
142.28. March futures, which will become the benchmark
contract by Monday at the latest as trading in the December
contract will end on Friday, rose 0.10 point to 141.70. Open
interest for March futures rose to over 42,000 contracts this
morning, surpassing those of December this morning.
* The 10-year JGB yield inched down 0.5 basis
point to 1.040 percent, staying below a four-month peak of 1.090
percent hit last week.
* Japan's Ministry of Finance reopened the 2.0 percent
coupon No 35 30-year JGBs for the second time for Thursday's 700
billion yen ($9.01 billion) auction of the maturity. The MOF
releases the results of the offering at 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT).
* The maturity is expected to be supported by demand from
investors such as life insurers, the main players in the paper,
but some dealers may limit their participation in the auction
ahead of an EU summit, and as the maturity is less attractive in
terms of value compared to other JGBs, market participants said.
* Bunds rallied on Wednesday after solid demand at a German
debt auction and a sell-off in periphery euro zone bonds
prompted investors to pile into debt issued by the region's
strongest member ahead of an EU summit later in the week.
* U.S. Treasury prices rose on Wednesday as nervousness that
euro zone leaders and the European Central Bank will disappoint
investors in meetings on Thursday and Friday added to the appeal
of the safe-haven debt.