Japanese government bond futures rose on Thursday on safe-haven bids as investor appetite for riskier assets such as stocks was dented by doubts that European leaders can agree a plan to tackle their debt crisis at a summit this week.

* But gains were subdued ahead of Thursday's 30-year JGB auction and as some market players stayed on the sidelines ahead of key events in Europe including a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

* "JGB prices were lifted after gains in bonds overseas, but activity was limited before events in Europe, and partly because the holiday season is starting," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

"There are flows related to the rollover of the futures benchmark contract and some broker hedging before a 30-year JGB auction, but I don't think there will be any major moves today."

* In Europe, a senior German official gave a downbeat assessment of prospects for an agreement at the EU summit on Friday, causing investors to roll back expectations over progress in Europe's efforts to contain its debt crisis.

* December 10-year futures gained 0.15 point to 142.28. March futures, which will become the benchmark contract by Monday at the latest as trading in the December contract will end on Friday, rose 0.10 point to 141.70. Open interest for March futures rose to over 42,000 contracts this morning, surpassing those of December this morning.

* The 10-year JGB yield inched down 0.5 basis point to 1.040 percent, staying below a four-month peak of 1.090 percent hit last week.

* Japan's Ministry of Finance reopened the 2.0 percent coupon No 35 30-year JGBs for the second time for Thursday's 700 billion yen ($9.01 billion) auction of the maturity. The MOF releases the results of the offering at 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT).

* The maturity is expected to be supported by demand from investors such as life insurers, the main players in the paper, but some dealers may limit their participation in the auction ahead of an EU summit, and as the maturity is less attractive in terms of value compared to other JGBs, market participants said.

* Bunds rallied on Wednesday after solid demand at a German debt auction and a sell-off in periphery euro zone bonds prompted investors to pile into debt issued by the region's strongest member ahead of an EU summit later in the week.

* U.S. Treasury prices rose on Wednesday as nervousness that euro zone leaders and the European Central Bank will disappoint investors in meetings on Thursday and Friday added to the appeal of the safe-haven debt.