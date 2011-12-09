* Ten-yr JGB yield falls to 2-wk low as EU summit disappoints

* Slump in riskier assets lifts appetite for JGBs

* Buying slows as 10-yr yield approaches to 1 pct-analysts

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Dec 9 Japanese government bond prices rose and the benchmark yield hit a two-week low on Friday as hopes dimmed that a European Union summit would make substantial progress towards containing the region's debt crisis, dragging down equities and lifting demand for safe-haven JGBs.

The rise was in line with other government bond markets overseas after the European Central bank, while cutting interest rates as expected, stopped short of offering stronger measures, such as more buying of government bonds.

European Union leaders on Friday sealed a new fiscal pact ensuring tougher budget discipline but failed to agree on a treaty change to enshrine the rules.

JGBs were supported by investor demand on the view that yields may not go up after the EU summit, said a trader at a U.S. brokerage.

The 10-year JGB yield fell as low as 1.010 percent, its lowest since Nov. 25, and moving away from a four-month peak of 1.090 percent hit last week. The five-year yield was down 1.5 basis points at 0.340 percent.

JGB futures pared earlier gains after European leaders said the euro zone planned to loan up 200 billion euros to the International Monetary fund (IMF), but ended in positive territory.

March futures, which will take over as the lead contract on Monday after trading in December futures ended on Friday, closed up 0.28 point to 142.02. They earlier hit a session low of 141.85.

Japan's Nikkei stock average dropped 1.5 percent, along with its regional peers.

"The headlines stepped up more pressure on the European Central Bank to expand its bond purchases and to have common euro zone bonds as these are the only ways to keep the debt crisis from falling into a negative spiral," said Takeo Okuhara, a fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

"Fiscal discipline can't be achieved overnight and in the meantime, credit contraction will intensify, so the most urgent task for policymakers is to ensure decisive measures are taken to put a firm cap on bond yields and relieve funding pressures," he said.

GERMAN, FRENCH RATINGS

While a failed German bond auction late last month had sparked fears that investors could start dumping Japanese bonds given Japan's indebtedness, such worries seem to have eased after recent successful Japanese bond auctions.

But their buying is expected to slow as the 10-year yield falls near 1 percent, analysts said, with many investors not wanting to repeat their experience last November when a drop in the 10-year yield to a seven-year low of 0.82 percent was followed by four months of a painful bear market.

While there are hardly immediate signs that JGBs will fall victim to the vicious cycle of investors selling and further erosion of confidence witnessed in the euro zone, market players were aware of the risk that possible downgrades in French and German government bonds could impact other countries.

"People may think, 'What's going to happen with Japan?' if French and German government bonds are downgraded... This month is crucial because JGB issuance plans for fiscal year 2012 will be released and there could be a possible downgrade from (Japanese ratings agency) R&I," said Katsuyuki Tokushima, chief fixed-income strategist at NLI Research Institute.

R&I analysts told Reuters last week that the ratings agency will likely cut its AAA rating on Japan's sovereign debt by one notch by year-end, saying it looks almost impossible to achieve the government's target to have a primary budget balance by 2020/21.

But they said they did not expect to cut ratings further as JGBs will likely remain financed mostly domestically. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)