By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Dec 15 Japanese government bonds extended gains on Thursday, with the benchmark yield dipping to its lowest level in three weeks after worries that Europe's debt crisis is worsening prompted investors to dump riskier assets.

But superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds were weighed down after Thursday's 1.1 trillion yen ($14.1 billion) 20-year JGB auction drew only tepid demand.

"Safe-haven bids benefit maturities up to 10 years at most," said a fund manager in Japan.

"Twenty-year bond prices are not cheap as their yield is not far from September's level (at an 11-month low) ... with the possibility of an increase in next fiscal year's debt issuance and Japan's fiscal outlook, people won't chase prices higher in longer-dated maturities," he added.

The benchmark 10-year yield fell 1.5 basis point to 0.975 percent, hitting its lowest level since late November.

The 20-year bond auction drew tepid demand with the tail, the difference between the lowest and average accepted price, expanding to its widest in two years.

The tail is the difference between the average and the lowest price at an auction. A wider tail suggests there is less consensus about where the new bonds should be priced and is regarded as a sign of weak demand.

The No. 131 20-year JGB yield climbed 1.5 basis points to 1.755 percent, and the 30-year yield inched up 1 basis point to 1.925 percent.

The spread between the 10- and 20-year yield expanded to 78 basis points, its widest level since September.

Data showed that foreign investors returned to being net sellers of Japanese stocks while they were net buyers of Japanese bonds and bills last week.

SUBDUED GAINS

But gains were subdued as March 10-year JGB futures were capped near the lower end of the Ichimoku cloud which is seen as major resistance. They rose 0.11 point to 142.39, hovering near their highest level in three weeks.

Market participants say JGB yields are already very low and have limited room to fall, and are mindful that a drop in the 10-year yield below 0.82 percent last year was quickly reversed.

Players were hesitant to chase prices higher, especially in superlongs as they are watching developments on a proposed consumption tax hike. The ruling Democratic Party plans to agree by the end of the year on a proposal to double the 5 percent sales tax to pay for rising welfare costs.

But there is strong opposition within the party, particularly as support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's government drops. Those who disapprove of his cabinet now outnumber those who support it for the first time, newspaper polls showed on Tuesday.

German officials rebuffed calls for the European Central Bank to intervene to stem the region's debt crisis, saying instead that European countries must stick to new budget discipline. Italian borrowing costs soared to a record high on Wednesday.

Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.7 percent on Thursday. (Editing by Joseph Radford)