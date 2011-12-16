* Ten-yr yield hits 3-wk low as euro zone jitters persist
* Trading beginning to be subdued ahead of holiday season
* Consumption tax hike debates eyed
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Dec 16 Japanese government bond
futures inched lower on Friday as signs of strength in the U.S.
economy temporarily broke through gloom over the European debt
crisis, but persisting worries about the region kept the
benchmark yield at a three-week low.
The spread between the medium and longer end of maturities
widened as players were hesitant to chase prices higher,
especially in superlongs, with the focus on a proposed rise in
Japan's sales tax.
The ruling Democratic Party plans to agree by the end of the
year a proposal to eventually double the 5 percent sales tax to
pay for rising welfare costs, while Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda is struggling to win broad support among lawmakers and the
public for sales tax hikes even as Europe's debt woes have
underscored the perils of heavy national debt burdens.
March 10-year JGB futures closed at 142.31, down
0.08 point, as upbeat U.S. economic data and a solid Spanish
debt auction reduce fears that the euro zone debt crisis could
spark a global recession, lifting stocks and denting investors'
appetite for safe-haven JGBs, but they mostly stayed near a
three-week high of 142.46 hit this week.
"We can't really say yesterday's market moves in Europe and
the United States will become a trend yet, so selling pressure
on JGBs is limited," said Shinji Nomura, chief fixed-income
strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Trading in futures was subdued as their volume declined to
around 17,600 lots from over 28,000 lots on Thursday as many
foreign players will begin year-end holidays from next week, a
trader at a Japanese bank said.
The 10-year benchmark cash bond yield was up
0.5 basis point at 0.980 percent, after hitting 0.970 percent,
its lowest level since November 24.
Market participants were cautious about chasing JGB yields
lower as they are already very low and have limited room to
fall, and are mindful that a drop in the 10-year yield below
0.82 percent last year was quickly reversed.
The 30-year bonds underperformed as their yield rose 1 basis
point to 1.930 percent at one point, and the spread between
five- and 30-year debt widened to 158.5 basis points, off a
one-month low of 157 basis points marked this week.
But buying on dips remained intact, although Thursday's 1.1
trillion yen ($14.11 billion) 20-year JGB auction drew only
tepid demand, market players said, with some Japanese investors
looking to reinvest funds ahead of a large bond redemption this
month. The 20-year yield was flat at 1.750
percent on Friday after rising as high as 1.760 percent.
"Although the tail (at yesterday's 20-year auction) widened,
investor demand looked to be intact afterwards. The results were
weak because brokers couldn't take risks before the year-end,"
said a fixed-income strategist at a U.S. brokerage.
The tail is the difference between the average and the
lowest price at an auction. A wider tail suggests there is less
consensus about where new bonds should be priced and is regarded
as a sign of weak demand.
U.S. data showed weekly applications for unemployment
insurance fell to a 3-1/2 year low, while a gauge of New York
state manufacturing activity rose to its highest level since May
and another measure of factory activity in the mid-Atlantic
region showed a surge in new orders.
Japan's Nikkei share average gained 0.3 percent on
Friday but marked a 1.6 percent loss on the week.
($1 = 77.9650 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Michael Watson)