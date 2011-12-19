* Risk-averse mood prevails, doubts remain on Europe

* Death of Kim Jong-il supports bonds, though reaction limited

* 10-yr yield edges near Nov's 1-yr low of 0.940 pct

* Many investors have missed chance to buy on dips -trader

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Dec 19 Japanese government bond prices firmed on Monday, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a fresh three-week low, as share prices tumbled on worries Europe's efforts to stem its debt crisis may be derailed by more credit downgrades.

The news that North Korean leader Kim Jong-il had died only fanned risk-averse sentiment in the market, providing additional support for JGBs, though buyers were cautious as the 10-year yield edged near a one-year low touched last month.

"The market will likely subside towards the year-end, but is likely to test new highs after the turn of the year," said Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at RBS Securities.

Ten-year Japanese government bond futures rose 0.05 point to 142.36, in a thin market with only 13,357 contracts traded -- their lowest trading volume in almost a month.

The yield on cash 10-year JGBs fell 1.0 basis point to 0.970 percent, having briefly fallen to 0.965 percent, its lowest in three weeks, and not far from a one-year trough of 0.940 percent hit in mid-November.

The 10-year yield has been steadily declining since it peaked at 1.090 percent at the start of this month, when a poor German bond auction raised worries that Japan could be next in the line for a bond sell-off.

"What people have found is that when there is selling of stocks, commodities and all kinds of other stuff, there's nothing to buy but bonds from the U.S., Japan and Germany," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

"There are lots of investors who were waiting for the 10-year yield to rise to around 1.2 percent. These people will likely come to buy at some point," the trader said.

RELATIVELY CHEAP

Some banks are said to have bought 20-year paper, which had become relatively cheap after Thursday's 20-year bond auction drew tepid demand.

The 20-year yield fell 1.0 basis point to 1.740 percent . The spread between 10- and 20-year yields stood at 77 basis points, still near a three-month high of 77.5 basis points hit last week.

That partly reflected expectations that the Finance Ministry may increase the monthly offer of 20-year bonds to 1.2 trillion yen ($15.44 billion) in the fiscal year starting next April 1 from 1.1 trillion yen now.

Ministry officials will meet major JGB market players and investors later in the day to discuss the debt sales plan for the next fiscal year.

While the ministry is expected to raise the issue amount in up to a few maturities, analysts expect a limited increase in overall JGB issues to the market.

The Nikkei share average fell 1.3 percent to 8,296.12 on worries about more credit downgrades in Europe and the death of Kim Jong-il.

Many JGB market players expect investors to shun risk assets and keep their funds in bonds as there is no clear sign yet that investors will come back to battered euro zone bonds.

(Editing by Joseph Radford)