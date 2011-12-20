TOKYO Dec 20 Japanese government bond
futures edged down on Tuesday as share prices recovered after
panicky selling on news of the death of North Korean leader Kim
Jong-il.
* March 10-year JGB futures were 0.05 point lower
at 142.31, after opening 0.06 point higher at 142.42 as players
took cues from a rise in U.S. Treasuries on Monday. Activity was
subdued with only 6,926 contracts traded, below a quarter of the
daily average over the past month.
* "JGB futures opened higher as players took cues from rises
in U.S. Treasuries, but gains were limited as Tokyo shares rose
unexpectedly. The market lacks decisive direction as yields are
in the middle of their recent range amid thin trade," said a
trader at a U.S. brokerage.
* Japan's Nikkei average rose 0.7 percent on Tuesday as
short-term players bought back shares after selling the previous
day, when news of Kim's death raised fears about regional
instability.
* In cash bonds, the 10-year yield edged up
0.5 basis point to 0.975 percent, having briefly fallen to 0.965
percent, matching a three-week low hit on Monday, and not far
from a one-year trough of 0.940 percent marked in mid-November.
* The 10-year yield has been steadily declining since it
peaked at 1.090 percent at the start of this month, when a poor
German bond auction raised worries that Japan could be next in
line for a bond sell-off.
* Many JGB market players expect investors to shun risk
assets and keep their funds in bonds as there is no clear sign
yet that investors will return to battered euro zone bonds.
* But they are cautious about chasing yields lower as they
are already very low and have limited room to fall. Players are
mindful that a fall in the 10-year yield below 0.82 percent last
year was quickly reversed.
* Market reaction was subdued to the news that Japan is
considering issuing more long-term bonds in the next fiscal year
from April following an increase in short-term paper this year
after a supplementary budget shortened the average maturities of
its bond issues.
* A finance ministry official also said on Monday that total
bond issues for the next fiscal year could be around 175
trillion yen ($2.25 trillion) but that details are still being
finalised. Bond market players will pay particular attention to
the amount of debt that will be sold through regular
auctions.
* "The figure (for total expected bond issuance for the next
fiscal year) is not a surprise and I think the market can digest
additional issuance without a problem. There are only few
auctions scheduled rest of this month and the market is entering
year-end mode," said Katsutoshi Inadome, fixed income strategist
at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
* Many market players expect the ministry to increase its
monthly sale of 20-year bonds by 100 billion yen to 1.2 trillion
yen in the next fiscal year. The 20-year yield
was flat at 1.740 percent on Tuesday, in the middle of a
1.67-1.87 percent range from the past six months.
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)