* Doubts remain on Europe but rise in shares caps gains
* Superlongs firmer on investor demand, shrug off supply
outlook
* Ten-year yield stays near November's 1-year low of 0.940
pct
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Dec 20 Japanese government bond
futures edged down on Tuesday as share prices recovered from
panicky selling that followed news of the death of North Korean
leader Kim Jong-il, nudging up the benchmark yield from a
three-week low.
In cash bonds, superlongs such as the 20- and 30-year issues
performed better than other maturities, with some banks said to
have bought 20-year paper, which had become relatively cheap
after Thursday's 20-year bond auction drew tepid demand.
March 10-year JGB futures ended 0.03 point lower at
142.33, after opening 0.06 point higher at 142.42 as players
took their cue from a rise in U.S. Treasuries on Monday.
Activity in futures was subdued with their volume a little
over 16,000 lots traded, far below the average daily volume over
the past month of 29,000 lots.
"JGB futures opened higher as players are taking their cue
from a rise in U.S. Treasuries, but gains are limited as Tokyo
shares rose unexpectedly. The market lacks decisive direction as
yields are in the middle of their recent range in thin trade,"
said a trader at a U.S. brokerage firm.
The Nikkei average rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday as short-term
players bought back shares after selling the previous day, when
news of Kim's death raised fears about regional instability.
In cash bonds, the 10-year yield edged up 0.5
basis point to 0.975 percent, having briefly fallen to 0.965
percent, matching a three-week low reached on Monday and not far
from a one-year trough of 0.940 percent hit in mid-November.
The 10-year yield has been steadily declining since it
peaked at 1.090 percent at the start of this month, when a poor
German bond auction raised worries that Japan could be next in
line for a bond sell-off.
Many JGB market players expect investors to shun risk assets
and keep their funds in bonds as there is no clear sign yet that
investors will return to battered euro zone bonds.
But they are wary of chasing yields lower as JGB yields are
already very low and have limited room to fall. They are also
mindful that a fall in the 10-year yield below 0.82 percent last
year was quickly reversed.
MORE LONG-TERM BONDS
The market showed a subdued reaction to news that Japan is
considering issuing more long-term bonds in the fiscal year
starting next April following an increase in short-term paper
this year after a supplementary budget shortened the average
maturities of bond issues.
A Finance Ministry official said on Monday that total bond
issuance next fiscal year could be around 175 trillion yen
($2.25 trillion) but details have yet to be worked out,
including annual bond sales through regular auctions -- the
number that matters most to bond market players.
"The figure (of expected total bond issuance next fiscal
year) is not a surprise and I think the market can digest
additional issuance without a problem. Only a few auctions are
scheduled for the rest of this month and the market is going
into year-end mode," said Katsutoshi Inadome, a fixed-income
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
Superlongs performed better than other maturities on Tuesday
with the 20-year yield down 0.5 basis point at
1.735 percent, but the spread between 10- and 20-year yields
stood at 76.5 basis points, still near a three-month high of
77.5 basis points hit last week.
That partly reflected expectations that the ministry may
increase the monthly sale of 20-year bonds by 100 billion yen to
1.2 trillion yen next fiscal year.
Money market rates remain stable, with the overnight call
rate flat at 0.07-0.08 percent.
The Bank of Japan's dollar-supply operation drew strong bids
on Tuesday, attracting $9 billion for a two-week period covering
the year-end, suggesting banks' efforts to secure funds for the
crucial period. Dollar funding costs remained high due to
jitters about Europe's debt crisis.
