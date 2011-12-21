TOKYO Dec 21 Japanese government bond
prices edged down on Wednesday as a better-than-expected Spanish
debt auction and positive housing data in the United States
lifted global shares and dampened demand for safe-haven debt.
* But any losses in JGBs were likely to be limited, as
buyers were expected to emerge on dips, with many investors keen
to reinvest money after large-scale bond redemptions this month,
market players said.
* JGBs are also expected to be underpinned by tight supply
conditions as there will be no major bond auctions until
January.
* The 10-year cash bond yield edged up 0.5
basis point to 0.980 percent, but stayed near a three-week low
of 0.965 percent hit this week.
* March 10-year JGB futures were down 0.02 point at
142.31, after falling to a one-week trough of 142.20, 0.13 point
lower. Futures have consistently failed to stay near the
lower-end of their Ichimoku cloud at 142.52, which is seen as
major technical resistance.
* The Bank of Japan is expected to keep policy on hold at
its two-day policy meeting, with its interest rate decision
coming at 12:30-14:00 (0330-0500 GMT).
* Market reaction was limited after the finance ministry's
November trade balance data showed a deficit of 684.7 billion
yen ($8.8 billion), bigger than forecast and the second straight
month in the red.
* But some market players said JGBs' safe-haven status may
be called into question in the long run if Japan's current
account balance falls into deficit as well.
* In Europe, Italian and Spanish bond yields fell, while
Germany's business sentiment index saw a sharp increase in
December, underscoring the resilience of the region's powerhouse
economy.
* Wall Street surged nearly 3 percent overnight after U.S.
housing starts and permits for future construction climbed to a
1-1/2 year high in November, reinforcing the view that the U.S.
economy will continue to see moderate growth.
* The Nikkei share average gained 1.4 percent on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)