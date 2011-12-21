TOKYO Dec 21 Japanese government bond prices edged down on Wednesday as a better-than-expected Spanish debt auction and positive housing data in the United States lifted global shares and dampened demand for safe-haven debt.

* But any losses in JGBs were likely to be limited, as buyers were expected to emerge on dips, with many investors keen to reinvest money after large-scale bond redemptions this month, market players said.

* JGBs are also expected to be underpinned by tight supply conditions as there will be no major bond auctions until January.

* The 10-year cash bond yield edged up 0.5 basis point to 0.980 percent, but stayed near a three-week low of 0.965 percent hit this week.

* March 10-year JGB futures were down 0.02 point at 142.31, after falling to a one-week trough of 142.20, 0.13 point lower. Futures have consistently failed to stay near the lower-end of their Ichimoku cloud at 142.52, which is seen as major technical resistance.

* The Bank of Japan is expected to keep policy on hold at its two-day policy meeting, with its interest rate decision coming at 12:30-14:00 (0330-0500 GMT).

* Market reaction was limited after the finance ministry's November trade balance data showed a deficit of 684.7 billion yen ($8.8 billion), bigger than forecast and the second straight month in the red.

* But some market players said JGBs' safe-haven status may be called into question in the long run if Japan's current account balance falls into deficit as well.

* In Europe, Italian and Spanish bond yields fell, while Germany's business sentiment index saw a sharp increase in December, underscoring the resilience of the region's powerhouse economy.

* Wall Street surged nearly 3 percent overnight after U.S. housing starts and permits for future construction climbed to a 1-1/2 year high in November, reinforcing the view that the U.S. economy will continue to see moderate growth.

* The Nikkei share average gained 1.4 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)