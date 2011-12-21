* Ten-yr yield pinned near 3-wk low on dip buying

* ECB tender in focus

* Impact from R&I downgrade muted

* BOJ keeps policy rate, but offers bleaker view on econ

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Dec 21 Japanese government bond prices were steady on Wednesday as bargain hunting from players reinvesting money after large-scale bond redemptions this month countered a dent in demand from rallying stocks.

The market shrugged off a downgrade to Japan's credit rating from domestic agency R&I as the move follows similar steps by Standard & Poor's and Moody's Investors Service.

Market participants stayed on the sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank's first offer of three-year loans that many hope will help Europe's banks lower their funding costs.

The ECB's first offer of three-year loans is Wednesday's key trading focus, with a Reuters poll predicting that 250 billion euro could be borrowed. Estimates ranged widely, from as little as 50 billion to as much as 450 billion euros.

"Market players are focusing on how much demand the ECB's offer will draw, and on debt issuance plans in Japan," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of fixed-income investments at PineBridge Investments in Tokyo.

The 10-year cash bond yield was flat at 0.975 percent after inching up to 0.980 percent, staying near a three-week low of 0.965 percent hit this week.

March 10-year JGB futures were flat at 142.33, after falling to a one-week trough of 142.20, 0.13 point lower. Futures have consistently failed to stay near the lower-end of their Ichimoku cloud at 142.52, which is seen as major technical resistance.

Japan is considering issuing more long-term bonds in the fiscal year starting next April following an increase in short-term paper this year after a supplementary budget shortened the average maturities of bond issues.

A finance ministry official said on Monday that total bond issuance next fiscal year could be around 175 trillion yen ($2.25 trillion) but details have yet to be worked out, including on annual bond sales through regular auctions -- the number that matters most to bond market players.

SUBDUED REACTION

Reaction to Wednesday's Bank of Japan's policy decision was subdued as it was in line with the market expectations.

The BOJ kept monetary settings unchanged but offered a bleaker view on the economy than last month on mounting evidence of the pain Europe's debt crisis is inflicting on global growth and Japan's recovery prospects.

Market reaction was also subdued after the finance ministry's November trade balance data showed a deficit of 684.7 billion yen ($8.8 billion), bigger than forecast and the second straight month in the red.

But some market players said JGBs' safe-haven status may be called into question in the long run if Japan's current account balance falls into deficit as well.

In Europe, Italian and Spanish bond yields fell, while Germany's business sentiment index saw a sharp increase in December, underscoring the resilience of the region's powerhouse economy.

Wall Street surged nearly 3 percent overnight after U.S. housing starts and permits for future construction climbed to a 1-1/2 year high in November, reinforcing the view that the U.S. economy will continue to see moderate growth.

The Nikkei share average gained 1.5 percent on Wednesday.