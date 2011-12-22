TOKYO Dec 22 Japanese government bond
futures ticked up in thin trade on Thursday while superlong cash
bond prices inched down as brokers squared positions ahead of a
three-day weekend.
* The Ministry of Finance set a 0.1 percent coupon on 2.7
trillion ($34.63 billion) of two-year JGBs it is offering on
Thursday, down from 0.2 percent at the previous sale in November
and the lowest since September. The auction results will be
released at 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT).
* The new bonds are expected to be digested smoothly,
analysts said, underpinned by safe-haven bids amid the ongoing
euro zone debt crisis and expectations that the Bank of Japan
will maintain its monetary easing stance.
* The sale is likely to reflect recent strong foreign demand
for Japanese short-term paper. According to weekly finance
ministry data, foreign investors bought the second-biggest net
amount of Japanese short-term bills on record in the week to
Dec. 17, buying 2.66 trillion yen worth.
* March 10-year JGB futures were up 0.02 point at
142.35, off a one-week low of 142.20 hit on Wednesday but
keeping below the lower end of their Ichimoku cloud on charts at
142.52, which is seen as major technical resistance point.
* In cash bonds, the 10-year yield was flat
at 0.975 percent, staying near a three-week low of 0.965 percent
hit this week.
* A failed German bond auction last month set JGB market
players on edge, pushing up the 10-year JGB yield to a
four-month high of 1.090 percent, though the yield has fallen
back below 1.0 percent since then.
* The European Central Bank's cheap loans to banks eased
immediate concerns about a credit crunch in the euro zone, but
market participants said it will not be enough to resolve the
region's debt crisis.
* "Spanish and Italian yields remain high and it is hard to
foresee how the debt crisis will be resolved as it is developing
into a political problem. So the risk-averse stance taken by
investors will not change," said a trader at a U.S. brokerage.
* Meanwhile, superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds
underperformed other maturities. The 20-year yield
was up 1 basis point at 1.745 percent and the
30-year yield climbed 1.5 basis point to 1.925
percent.
* Traders and fund managers said both maturities were
weighed down by brokers' inventory adjustment as investors such
as government-affiliated institutions are said to be finishing
planned purchases within this week.
* The Finance Ministry plans to sell a record 149.7 trillion
yen of bonds through regular auctions in the fiscal year from
April, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The
total sales would be 4.8 trillion yen larger than this year's
initial plan.
* The ministry is considering raising the monthly issue of
20-year bonds by 100 billion yen, and also either the five- or
10-year bonds by that amount, the sources said.
* The size of the increase is mostly in line with analysts'
expectations and the market took the new plan in its stride by
midday, with many Japanese investors content with holding a
large amount of JGBs.
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Michael Watson)