* Two-yr JGB sale draws decent demand; safety-bids support
* Futures volume hits lowest in three months
* Superlongs weighed down by position adjustment
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Dec 22 Japanese government bond
futures ticked up in thin trade on Thursday, while superlong
cash bond prices inched down as brokers squared positions ahead
of a three-day weekend.
A 2.7 trillion yen ($34.63 billion) two-year JGB auction
drew decent demand even with a lower coupon as safe-haven bids
helped underpin the offering amid the ongoing euro zone debt
crisis and expectations that the Bank of Japan will maintain its
monetary easing stance.
The sale underscored recent strong foreign demand for
Japanese short-term paper, said Katsutoshi Inadome, fixed income
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
According to weekly finance ministry data, foreign investors
bought the second-biggest net amount of Japanese short-term
bills on record in the week to Dec. 17, buying 2.66 trillion
yen's worth.
March 10-year JGB futures were up 0.06 point at
142.39, off a one-week low of 142.20 hit on Wednesday, though
they remained below their Ichimoku cloud at 142.52-142.63, which
is seen as major technical resistance.
Volume was at its lowest in three months at a little over
11,000 lots, compared with a daily average of about 28,000 in
the past month, with futures trading in a narrow range.
In cash bonds, the 10-year yield dropped 0.5
basis point to 0.970 percent, hovering near a three-week trough
of 0.965 percent hit this week.
Last month a failed German bond auction set JGB market
players on edge, pushing up the 10-year yield to a four-month
high of 1.090 percent, though the yield has fallen back below
1.0 percent since then.
The European Central Bank's cheap loans to banks eased
immediate concerns about a credit crunch in the euro zone, but
market participants said they will not be enough to resolve the
region's debt crisis.
"Spanish and Italian yields remain high and it is hard to
foresee how the debt crisis will be resolved as it is developing
into a political problem. So the risk-averse stance taken by
investors will not change," said a trader at a U.S. brokerage.
WEIGHED DOWN
Traders and fund managers said superlongs were weighed down
by brokers' inventory adjustments, however, with buy-and-hold
investors such as government-affiliated institutions finishing
planned purchases this week ahead of the year end.
The 20-year yield was up 1 basis point at
1.745 percent and the 30-year yield climbed 1.5
basis point to 1.925 percent.
The 10- and 20-year yield spread widened to 77.5 basis
points from 76.5 basis points on Wednesday, matching a
three-month high hit earlier this month.
The Finance Ministry plans to sell a record 149.7 trillion
yen of bonds through regular auctions in the fiscal year from
April, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The
total sales would be 4.8 trillion yen larger than this year's
initial plan.
The ministry is considering raising the monthly issue of
20-year bonds by 100 billion yen, and also either the five- or
10-year bonds by that amount, the sources said.
The size of the increase is mostly in line with analysts'
expectations and the market took the new plan in its stride,
with many Japanese investors content with holding a large amount
of JGBs.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)