TOKYO Dec 26 Japanese government bond futures steadied on Monday and held below major technical resistance, though activity was subdued with many markets closed for extended Christmas holidays.

* March 10-year JGB futures inched down 0.02 point to 142.37, staying below their 100-day moving average at 142.43, which has been capping daily charts since late November.

* Ten-year cash bond yields edged up 0.5 basis point to 0.980 percent, compared with a three-week low of 0.965 percent hit last week. The five-year yield was flat at 0.345 percent.

* Japan released plans to issue a record 149.7 trillion yen ($1.9 trillion) of JGBs through regular auctions in the fiscal year from next April, the Ministry of Finance said on Saturday, as the country struggles to reduce its budget deficit.

* The ministry will raise the monthly issuance of 10- and 20-year bonds in the next fiscal year from April and will look into resuming issuing inflation-linked bonds as it seeks to diversify its funding methods.

* Market reaction was subdued as the plan is mostly in line with expectations and what sources told Reuters earlier last week. The total amount of bonds to be offered through auction is 4.9 trillion yen greater than the latest plan for the current fiscal year. The 20-year yield inched up 0.5 basis point at 1.750 percent.

* "With foreign investors on holidays and a lack of factors determining market direction, Japanese investors are staying on the sidelines," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

"There might be month-end buying later this week, and yields may tilt lower as people look to take income gains, but many dealers will wait until the new year to take positions."

* But some market players say sovereign downgrades in the euro zone and Japan's fiscal problems will push JGB yields higher.

* Japan's government approved a $1.16 trillion draft budget on Saturday for the fiscal year from next April, relying on accounting sleights of hand -- including as-yet unapproved tax hikes -- to meet its borrowing and spending limits as it struggles to find the political will to shore up its finances.

The government is struggling to win broad support among lawmakers and the public for sales tax hikes even as Europe's debt woes highlighted market concerns over heavily indebted countries. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)