* Futures volume marks lowest in three years
* Reaction muted to 2012/13 debt issuance plan
* Europe crisis, Japan fiscal problems stay in focus
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Dec 26 Japanese government bond
futures steadied on Monday and held below major technical
resistance, though volumes hit their lowest in three years with
many markets closed for extended Christmas holidays.
Market reaction to a plan to increase debt issuance next
fiscal year was muted, as it was mostly in line with
expectations.
Ten-year cash bond yields edged down 0.5
basis point to 0.970 percent, compared with a three-week low of
0.965 percent marked last week. The five-year yield
was flat at 0.345 percent.
"With foreign investors on holiday and a lack of factors
determining market direction, Japanese investors are staying on
the sidelines," said a trader at a Japanese bank.
"There might be month-end buying later this week, and yields
may tilt lower as people look to take income gains, but many
dealers will wait until the new year to take positions."
March 10-year JGB futures inched down 0.01 point to
142.38, staying below their 100-day moving average at 142.43,
which has been capping daily charts since late November.
Volume was below 7,000 lots, the lowest since December 2008.
RECORD ISSUE
Japan released plans to issue a record 149.7 trillion yen
($1.9 trillion) of JGBs through regular auctions in the fiscal
year from next April, the Ministry of Finance said on Saturday,
as the country struggles to reduce its budget deficit.
Under the plan, the ministry will raise the monthly sale of
10- and 20-year bonds in the next fiscal year and will look into
resuming issuing inflation-linked bonds as it seeks to diversify
its funding methods.
Market reaction was subdued as the plan is mostly in line
with expectations and what sources told Reuters earlier last
week. The total amount of bonds to be offered through auction is
4.9 trillion yen greater than the latest plan for the current
fiscal year.
The 20-year yield was unchanged at 1.745
percent.
But some market players say sovereign downgrades in the euro
zone and Japan's fiscal problems will push JGB yields higher.
"Although we can see some progress on the sales tax debate,
the social security burden looks set to increase. With support
ratings (for the government) falling there are risks that fiscal
reform could stall," said Hidenori Suezawa, chief strategist at
SMBC Nikko Securities.
More than half the Japanese public oppose a proposed
doubling of the country's 5 percent sales tax by mid-decade, a
newspaper poll showed on Monday, boding ill for the government's
aim of fleshing out its plan on overhauling taxes by a
self-imposed year-end deadline.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)