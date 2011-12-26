* Futures volume marks lowest in three years

* Reaction muted to 2012/13 debt issuance plan

* Europe crisis, Japan fiscal problems stay in focus

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Dec 26 Japanese government bond futures steadied on Monday and held below major technical resistance, though volumes hit their lowest in three years with many markets closed for extended Christmas holidays.

Market reaction to a plan to increase debt issuance next fiscal year was muted, as it was mostly in line with expectations.

Ten-year cash bond yields edged down 0.5 basis point to 0.970 percent, compared with a three-week low of 0.965 percent marked last week. The five-year yield was flat at 0.345 percent.

"With foreign investors on holiday and a lack of factors determining market direction, Japanese investors are staying on the sidelines," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

"There might be month-end buying later this week, and yields may tilt lower as people look to take income gains, but many dealers will wait until the new year to take positions."

March 10-year JGB futures inched down 0.01 point to 142.38, staying below their 100-day moving average at 142.43, which has been capping daily charts since late November.

Volume was below 7,000 lots, the lowest since December 2008.

RECORD ISSUE

Japan released plans to issue a record 149.7 trillion yen ($1.9 trillion) of JGBs through regular auctions in the fiscal year from next April, the Ministry of Finance said on Saturday, as the country struggles to reduce its budget deficit.

Under the plan, the ministry will raise the monthly sale of 10- and 20-year bonds in the next fiscal year and will look into resuming issuing inflation-linked bonds as it seeks to diversify its funding methods.

Market reaction was subdued as the plan is mostly in line with expectations and what sources told Reuters earlier last week. The total amount of bonds to be offered through auction is 4.9 trillion yen greater than the latest plan for the current fiscal year.

The 20-year yield was unchanged at 1.745 percent.

But some market players say sovereign downgrades in the euro zone and Japan's fiscal problems will push JGB yields higher.

"Although we can see some progress on the sales tax debate, the social security burden looks set to increase. With support ratings (for the government) falling there are risks that fiscal reform could stall," said Hidenori Suezawa, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

More than half the Japanese public oppose a proposed doubling of the country's 5 percent sales tax by mid-decade, a newspaper poll showed on Monday, boding ill for the government's aim of fleshing out its plan on overhauling taxes by a self-imposed year-end deadline.

(Editing by Joseph Radford)