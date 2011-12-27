* Year-end buying supports superlongs

* JGB futures erase gains after hitting 75-day moving average

* Rangebound trade seen through early next month -analyst

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Dec 27 Japan's benchmark government bond yields inched higher on Tuesday but stayed near one-month lows, while longer-dated yields dipped as buy-and-hold investors such as insurers made year-end position adjustments.

Tuesday is the last day for settlement for delivery this year.

Superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds were steady, though the 30-year yield slipped 1.5 basis points to 1.905 percent at one point, hitting its lowest since Nov. 24.

The 10- and 30-year yield spread shrank to 93 basis points, off a one-month high of 95.5 basis points hit last week, causing the long-end of the yield curve to flatten.

March 10-year JGB futures nudged down 0.09 point to 142.29, erasing earlier gains after hitting the level of their 75-day moving average at 142.46, which has been resistance since late November.

While some market players expect subdued activity to prompt volatility, many see yields staying rangebound as investors are likely finishing up shifting positions ahead of the New Year holiday.

"It will remain quiet through early next month with no new developments in European debt problems and a series of U.S. economic indicators due out after Japan's New Year holiday," said Katsutoshi Inadome, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"Prices are expected to stay rangebound and it is unlikely charts will decisively break resistance," he added.

The 10-year cash bond yield edged up 0.5 basis point to 0.980 percent, after declining to 0.965 percent, a three-week low marked last week. The five-year yield inched down 0.5 basis point to 0.340 percent, trapped in the middle of a 0.3-0.4 percent range from the past five months.

Market reaction to the Bank of Japan's minutes for its Nov. 15-16 meeting were subdued. These showed that BOJ board members were worried that unstable global financial markets were affecting Japan's markets to some extent.