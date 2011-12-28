* Yield curve bear-steepens as superlongs underperform

* Twenty-yr yield hits highest in nearly three weeks

* Sales tax debate in focus

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Dec 28 Japanese government bond prices slipped on Wednesday in thin trade, pushing up the benchmark yield to a two-week high, after government data indicated a brighter outlook for industrial output.

The yield curve bear-steepened as yield rises in superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds outpaced those of other sectors, with uncertainty about a sales tax hike in Japan denting investor appetite for longer maturities.

Market participants were watching to see if a proposal to eventually double the 5 percent sales tax to pay for rising welfare costs would be approved, with Prime Minister Noda struggling to get support for the step from some members of his party as well as the opposition.

Many market players said it would be hard for investors to adjust their positions while the outlook for the tax hike remains unclear.

Though investors including regional and big banks were said to be selling small lots of long-dated bonds on Wednesday on concerns the government may be unable to proceed with the tax increase or any other credible plan to slim down public debt.

A disappointing German bond auction late last month sparked fears that investors could start dumping Japanese bonds, given Japan's own fiscal woes.

Such worries seem to have abated and yields have come back down to around where they were before the German sale .

But the 10-year cash bond yield on Wednesday climbed 1.5 basis point to 0.995 percent, its highest since Dec. 15, and off a three-week low of 0.965 percent marked last week.

Superlongs underperformed other sectors, with the 20-year yield climbing 2.5 basis points to 1.765 percent, its highest in nearly three weeks.

The five- and 20-year yield spread widened to 141.5 basis points, off a one-month low of 138.5 basis points hit earlier this month.

March 10-year JGB futures slipped 0.12 point to 142.17, erasing early gains after data showed Japanese industrial output is expected to rise 4.8 percent in December and 3.4 percent in January after posting a bigger-than-expected fall of 2.6 percent in November.

"Although the November figures show a slowdown in production, the appetite for JGBs has been dented by signs of a bright outlook (for the wider economy)," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

Some market players expect low volume could exaggerate market moves and lead to volatility, though many see yields staying rangebound as most investors have finished adjusting their positions ahead of the New Year holiday.

Keiko Onogi, a senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities Capital Markets, said JGBs were unlikely to show any clear direction until after the new year holidays.

(Editing by Joseph Radford)