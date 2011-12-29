TOKYO Dec 29 Japanese government bonds
were steady to slightly higher on Thursday in thin trade,
pushing down the benchmark yield from a two-week high as renewed
concerns over Europe's debt woes knocked stocks.
* Markets are now waiting to see the outcome of a sale of up
to 8.5 billion euros of Italian bonds on Thursday. Italy faces
around 100 billion euros in bond redemptions and coupon payments
between January and April.
* March 10-year JGB futures were up 0.09 point at
142.26, but face strong resistance from the bottom of the daily
Ichimoku cloud at 142.56.
* "Activity tends to be subdued from Christmas to new year
holidays ... Rangebound looking charts are making it even harder
for players to move," said a trader at a U.S. brokerage in
Tokyo.
* The 10-year cash bond yield was down 0.5
basis point at 0.990 percent, off a two-week high of 0.995
percent hit on Wednesday, but keeping above a three-week low of
0.965 percent marked last week. The five-year yield
was flat at 0.350 percent.
* Players expected the euro zone's debt woes to underpin
demand for JGBs, helping to counter fears that the uncertain
outlook for a sales tax hike in Japan could spur yield rises.
* The yield curve bear-steepened on Wednesday as yield rises
in superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds outpaced those of
other sectors, with debate on the sales tax increase denting
investor appetite for longer maturities.
* The government is trying to flesh out its sales tax hike
proposal by the end of the year, but Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda, a fiscal hawk who took office in September, has indicated
that his self-imposed deadline might slip since a party tax
panel was having trouble reaching a consensus.
* Some market players expect low volume could exaggerate
market moves and lead to volatility, though many see yields
staying rangebound as most investors have finished adjusting
their positions ahead of the New Year holiday.
* "There will be some kind of tax hike proposal coming out
today, and people are focusing on this but it is hard for
players to take positions just on this factor," the trader said.
"If yields go lower, such as by 1.7 percent on 20-year
bonds, profit-takers will emerge. So the market will likely stay
rangebound."
* Japan's leading share index fell 0.9 percent on Thursday.
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)