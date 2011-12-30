TOKYO Dec 30 Japanese government bonds
edged higher on Friday morning as market participants took heart
from a rise in U.S. bonds, which were supported by safe-haven
demand on worries about the European debt crisis.
* The benchmark 10-year yield was poised for its second
straight year of declines largely as the euro zone crisis and
global economic slowdown have boosted the appeal of JGBs.
* March 10-year JGB futures were up 0.08 point at
142.36, but faced strong resistance at the bottom of the daily
Ichimoku cloud at 142.56.
* Players expect Europe's debt woes to underpin demand for
JGBs. But many players said Friday's market activity was mostly
limited to minor year-end position adjustments, as Tuesday was
the last day for settlement for delivery this year.
* The 10-year cash bond yield inched down 0.5
basis point to 0.985 percent, off a two-week high of 0.995
percent hit on Wednesday, but keeping above a three-week low of
0.965 percent touched last week. The benchmark yield has fallen
12.5 basis points this year after dropping 17.5 basis points in
2010.
* U.S. Treasury prices rose marginally on Thursday,
supported by safe-haven demand on worries that the European
sovereign debt crisis may not be solved without causing
significant collateral damage to the global financial system.
* Japan's ruling party tax panel agreed early on Friday on a
new timetable for increases in the sales tax in the face of
growing opposition, with the first rise not coming until April
2014, six months later than originally planned.
* Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has run into strife getting
support, not just from the public and the opposition but also
from some members of his Democratic Party. On Wednesday, nine
junior members of his party handed in requests to leave over the
issue.
* The government plans to submit the bills to parliament by
March, but passage is uncertain as opposition parties can use
their control of the upper house to block legislation.
* Analysts and investors said it is unlikely that investors
will take action immediately as the outlook for the sales tax is
still uncertain.
* "We are not sure how we can take the government's plans
(on the sales tax), because there will be more disputes and more
people may leave the party ahead of January," said a fund
manager from a Japanese asset management firm. "We can't alter
postions just because of this since the situation is still very
unclear."
* Although uncertainty about the sales tax hike in Japan
could spur yield rises, many market players expect it is
unlikely for Japan will fall victim to a vicious Greek-like
cycle of investors' selling, thanks to Japan's ability to
finance its debt domestically.
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)