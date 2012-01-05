TOKYO Jan 5 Longer-dated Japanese government bonds underperformed on Thursday as domestic investors switched into shorter maturities ahead of JGB auctions, while futures steadied ahead of a debt sale in France later in the day.

* The JGB yield curve kept steepening as superlong bonds such as 20 and 30 years were pressured by investors who bought JGBs on caution before the long holidays unwinding their positions to shift their holdings to shorter maturities ahead of upcoming JGB auctions, traders said.

* Superlongs were also partly weighed down by uncertainty over whether the Japanese government will be able to overcome political opposition and implement a sales tax hike to alleviate the country's fiscal woes.

* March 10-year JGB futures were up 0.05 point at 142.38 after approaching their daily Ichimoku cloud at 142.43, which had been capping futures since late November.

* "Yesterday's German bond auction showed improved results compared with the one in November, but it was still subdued and reflected investors' concerns over the euro zone debt crisis," said a trader at a U.S. brokerage. He added that JGBs are likely being underpinned by safe-haven demand, but that investors are only willing to buy on dips, such as levels above 1 percent on the 10-year cash bond yield.

* Investors are also looking ahead to U.S. payrolls data on Friday, with the median of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters saying employers added 150,000 jobs in December, up from 120,000 new jobs in November.

* The 10-year yield inched down 0.5 basis point to 0.985 percent, having kept below 1 percent since mid-December. The five-year yield declined 1 basis point to 0.335 percent, but stayed in the middle of its 0.3-0.4 percent range from the last six months.

* Some market players said superlongs were weighed down by profit-taking from Japanese banks amid recent improved momentum in stock markets and by broker hedging ahead of upcoming JGB auctions. The 20-year yield was flat at 1.755 percent and the 30-year yield inched up 0.5 basis points to 1.920 percent.

* A 300 billion yen ($3.91 billion) liquidity-enhancing sale is scheduled fro Friday, through which the Ministry of Finance will sell extra amounts of 20- and 30-year JGBs already in circulation. The MOF will offer 2.2 trillion yen of 10-year JGBs on Jan 12.

* France plans to raise up to 8 billion euros in long-term debt on Thursday but a key litmus test for investor confidence is next week's debt sales by Spain and Italy, the two countries most exposed to the European financial crisis.

($1 = 76.7400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)