TOKYO Jan 6 Longer-dated Japanese
government bonds underperformed on Friday ahead of a busy
auction schedule, while futures steadied as investors hugged the
sidelines ahead of U.S. jobs data and a three-day holiday in
Japan.
* Superlongs were also weighed down by minor profit-taking
from investors amid increasing uncertainty over whether the
Japanese government will be able to overcome political
opposition and implement a sales tax hike to alleviate the
country's fiscal woes, dealers said .
* The 20-year cash bond yield was up 0.5
basis point at 1.755 percent and the 30-year yield
climbed 1 basis point to 1.925 percent.
* The 10-year yield inched down 0.5 basis
point to 0.980 percent, having kept below 1 percent since
mid-December. The five-year yield was flat at
0.335 percent, staying in the middle of its 0.3-0.4 percent
range of the last six months.
* "Today there are very small market moves as investors are
waiting until next week to start this year's trading, after
Japan's three-day weekend. There is a chance of a correction but
as long as stocks are weak there won't be a sell-off," said a
trader at a Japanese bank. "There isn't any good news from
Europe, which will keep yields low."
* Investors are also looking ahead to U.S. payrolls data on
Friday, with the median of forecasts from analysts polled by
Reuters guessing employers added 150,000 jobs in December, up
from 120,000 new jobs in November.
* A 300 billion yen ($3.89 billion) liquidity-enhancing sale
is set for Friday , through which the Ministry of
Finance will sell extra amounts of 20- and 30-year JGBs already
in circulation. The MOF will also offer 2.2 trillion yen of
10-year JGBs on Jan. 12 and 700 billion yen of 30-year bonds on
Jan. 17.
* March 10-year JGB futures inched down 0.01 point
to 142.38, keeping slightly below their daily Ichimoku cloud at
142.43, which had been capping futures since late November.
* European shares and the euro are heavily undermined by
deep-rooted concerns about a possible default by struggling
countries such as Greece, expectations for credit downgrades of
top-rated euro zone economies including France, and worries over
whether highly indebted countries such as Italy and Spain can
successfully refinance their maturing debt.
* A solid auction of French government bonds failed to ease
bearish sentiment as market players turned their eyes towards
next week's debt sales by Spain and Italy, the two big economies
seen as most at risk from the crisis that has already dragged
down Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
* France drew solid demand at its first debt auction of 2012
on Thursday, with yields rising only slightly despite fears for
its AAA debt rating, raising 7.96 billion euros, at the top of
its projected range.
* The Nikkei share average was down 1 percent on
Friday.
($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Michael Watson)