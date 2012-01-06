* Yield curve keep steepening ahead of busy supply schedule
* JGB futures cling Ichimoku cloud
* Activity subdued before U.S. data, Japan's 3-day weekend
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Jan 6 Longer-dated Japanese
government bonds underperformed on Friday ahead of a busy
auction schedule, while futures steadied as investors hugged the
sidelines ahead of U.S. jobs data and a three-day holiday in
Japan.
Superlongs were also weighed down by minor profit-taking by
investors amid increasing uncertainty over whether the
government will be able to overcome political opposition and
implement a sales tax hike to alleviate Japan's fiscal woes,
dealers said.
The 20-year cash bond yield was up 0.5 basis
point at 1.755 percent and the 30-year yield
climbed 1 basis point to 1.925 percent.
The 10-year yield inched down 0.5 basis point
to 0.980 percent, having kept below 1 percent since
mid-December. The five-year yield was flat at
0.335 percent, staying in the middle of its 0.3-0.4 percent
range of the last six months.
"Today there are very small market moves as investors are
waiting until next week to start this year's trading, after
Japan's three-day weekend. There is a chance of a correction but
as long as stocks are weak there won't be a sell-off," said a
trader at a Japanese bank. "There isn't any good news from
Europe, which will keep yields low."
Investors are also looking ahead to U.S. payrolls data on
Friday, with the median of forecasts from analysts polled by
Reuters guessing employers added 150,000 jobs in December, up
from 120,000 new jobs in November.
Friday's 300 billion yen ($3.89 billion) liquidity-enhancing
sale, through which the Ministry of Finance was selling extra
amounts of 20- and 30-year JGBs already in circulation, drew
decent demand from investors and was helped by brokers' short-
covering.
But market participants expect long-dated paper will keep
facing pressure ahead of a busy supply schedule this month. The
MOF will offer 2.2 trillion yen of 10-year JGBs on Jan. 12, 700
billion yen of 30-year bonds on Jan. 17 and 1.1 trillion yen of
20-year notes on Jan. 26.
March 10-year JGB futures were up 0.04 point at
142.43, having risen as high as 142.46, slightly above their
daily Ichimoku cloud that had been capping futures since late
November, as share prices were pressure by rumours including
talk of an incident at North Korea's nuclear facilities and that
a cut in France's credit rating was imminent.
European shares and the euro are being heavily undermined by
deep-rooted concerns about a possible debt default by struggling
countries such as Greece, expectations for credit downgrades of
top-rated euro zone economies including France, and worries over
whether highly indebted countries such as Italy and Spain can
successfully refinance their maturing debt.
A solid auction of French government bonds failed to ease
bearish sentiment as market players turned their eyes towards
next week's debt sales by Spain and Italy, the two big economies
seen as most at risk from a crisis that has already dragged down
Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
France's first debt auction of 2012 on Thursday drew solid
demand, with yields rising only slightly despite fears for its
AAA debt rating, raising 7.96 billion euros, at the top of its
projected range.
The Nikkei share average fell 1.2 percent on Friday.
($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen)
