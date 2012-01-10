TOKYO Jan 10 Japanese government bond
prices were steady to slightly weaker on Tuesday with futures
and medium-term notes off slightly on firmness in stocks and as
investors held back from buying ahead of a 10-year bond auction
later this week.
* Ten-year JGB futures dipped 0.05 point to 142.38,
though they looked solid on their Ichimoku chart. If they stay
at their current level, they will move above a very thin
Ichimoku cloud on Wednesday, with the cloud slipping to 142.33.
* The five-year cash bond yield rose 0.5 basis point to
0.340 percent in tandem with the fall in futures
prices, while the yield on the current 10-year cash bond was
flat at 0.980 percent.
* The 10-year yield has been stuck in a tight 0.98-0.99
percent range since the start of the year and is seen staying
there ahead of Thursday's 2.2 trillion yen 10-year JGB auction.
* But if the auction draws decent demand as expected, the
yield could drop to around 0.95 percent, near a one-year low of
0.940 percent hit in November, said a trader at a European
brokerage.
* A Reuters online survey of major market players over the
weekend showed participants are at their most cautious about the
market since July, with the Reuters bull-bear index
falling to minus 38 from its previous reading of minus 15 at the
end of last year. It is the lowest since minus 39 in the second
week of July.
* Japan's Nikkei share average edged up 0.5 percent
after U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa reported
better-than-expected revenue.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)