* Thursday's 2.2 trln yen bond auction awaited

* Optimism on U.S. economy wars with worries about Europe

* Futures end above thin Ichimoku cloud

* Market sentiment most bearish since July - Reuters survey

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Jan 10 Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Tuesday in an extremely thin trade as investors held back from buying 10-year paper near one-year lows ahead of a 10-year bond auction later this week.

Upbeat U.S. economic data has made investors cautious about buying low-yielding bonds but at the same time expectations that the European debt crisis will drag on have also made JGBs the most convenient place to park funds for now.

"We have seen improvements in the United States. But that doesn't necessarily mean the Japanese economy will also improve. Europe is still mired in crisis which poses risk of further appreciation in the yen," said a trader at a European brokerage.

Ten-year JGB futures ended unchanged at 142.43, though in one positive sign they ended above the Ichimoku cloud, which has become as thin as line and stood at 142.41 on Tuesday.

The cloud will slip to 142.33 on Wednesday and its top will stay there for the coming weeks, suggesting the futures are likely to have some support at that level for the time being.

Only 10,528 contracts changed hands during the regular session, less than half of last year's average and the lowest so far this year.

The yield on the current 10-year cash bond ticked down 0.5 basis point to 0.975 percent, the lowest level in two weeks and edging close to its December low of 0.965 percent and a one-year low of 0.940 percent hit in November.

While Japanese investors are thought to have abundant cash to work with as they shun risky assets and euro zone bonds, their buying is seen limited ahead of Thursday's 2.2 trillion yen 10-year JGB auction.

Market players have also grown cautious about testing the upside because of budding optimism about the strength of the U.S. economy, with a Reuters online survey of major market players over the weekend showing sentiment at its most bearish in six months.

The survey's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated by subtracting the number of bearish market players from the number of bullish players, dropped to minus 38 -- the lowest reading since early July -- from minus 35 in the previous survey conducted at the year-end.

But others note that JGBs have hardly tracked rises in U.S. yields so far this year. Since the start of this year, the U.S. 10-year bond yield has risen about 10 basis points, while the Japanese yield has dipped 0.5 basis point.

Although JGB yields have tended to track U.S. bond yields, their sensitivity has declined sharply since last August, said Ryosuke Goto, market analyst at Daiwa Securities.

From January to July, a 1 basis point move in U.S. yields shifted JGB yields by 0.3 basis point on average while after August, it moved JGB yields by less than 0.1 basis point on average.

Part of the reason is investors reluctance to push 10-year JGB yields deep below 1 percent, Goto said, as historically a push below that level has only taken place at times of stress and were followed by sharp reversals. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)