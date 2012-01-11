TOKYO Jan 11 The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bonds slipped to match its December low on Wednesday on buying from domestic investors flush with new cash after the year-end period, but other maturities were mostly flat in thin trade.

* The benchmark 10-year cash bond yield fell 1.0 basis point to 0.965 percent, matching lows hit in December and not far from a one-year low of 0.940 pct hit in November.

* Investors' buying came even ahead of Thursday's auction of 2.2 trillion yen in 10-year JGBs, in a sign of firm demand amid the expectations that JGBs will continue to benefit from aversion to euro zone debt.

* But other maturities were mostly flat, as investors looked to key events in Europe, including bond auctions in Italy and Spain.

* The five-year JGB yield was flat at 0.335 percent , while the 20-year yield was unchanged at 1.745 percent, off its December low of 1.735 percent. Ten-year JGB futures were up 0.01 point at 142.44.

* "Trade flows are thin these days and only maturities that had real money flows move," said a trader at a Japanese bank. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)