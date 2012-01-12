TOKYO Jan 12 Japanese government bond
prices were mostly unchanged on Thursday as market players look
to a 10-year JGB sale later in the day, with pre-auction hedge
selling cancelling out benefits from gains in U.S. bond prices
overnight.
* The Finance Ministry set a 1.0 percent coupon on its offer
of 2.2 trillion yen 10-year JGBs, the first bond auction this
year. That coupon rate was lower than 1.1 percent in the
previous sale in December. The auction results will be due 12:45
p.m. (0345 GMT).
* "There's concern that if we bid too much ahead of the
auction, there will be limited appetite for the new bonds," says
Katsutoshi Inadome, strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
* Ten-year JGB futures ticked up 0.05 point to
142.53 while the cash 10-year bond yield fell 0.5 basis point to
0.960 pct.
* The market drew some support from solid gains in U.S.
bonds on Wednesday, with many traders suspecting more buying
from cash-rich Japanese investors.
* "Many investors were holding cash at the start of the
year, hoping that U.S. payroll data would be strong and they
could buy bonds at higher yields. They are now giving up on the
idea," said a trader at a European brokerage.
* The longest end of the yield curve underperformed
slightly, with the 30-year bond yield rising 1.0 basis point to
1.920 percent.
* The 10- and 30-year yield spread widened to 96 basis
points, the biggest in seven weeks, though many market players
do not expect a steepening in the curve to continue given demand
from yield hungry investors.
* Market players think Japanese investors -- who
collectively gobble up more than 90 percent of JGBs -- have
little alternative but to buy longer bonds as they shun risk
assets and euro zone bonds on worries about the European debt
crisis.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)