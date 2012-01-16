TOKYO Jan 16 Japanese government bonds gained on Monday, with the 10-year yield falling to a 14-month low, on worries the mass downgrade of euro zone countries by Standard & Poor's could stymie Europe's efforts to contain its debt crisis.

* The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.0 basis point to 0.935 percent, its lowest level since November 2010, with many market players expecting yields to continue to decline gradually.

* "Investors are not overly long on JGBs now, as some of them reduced their holdings late last year," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

* In a sign participants have few worries about a 700 billion yen 30-year bond auction on Tuesday, 30-year paper outperformed the overall market. Japan's finance ministry will reopen the 35th 30-year bonds maturing in September 2041 with a 2.0 percent coupon.

* The 30-year bond yield declined 2.0 basis points to 1.900 percent, off a three-month low of 1.895 percent marked on Nov 4.

* "Although some people say the (30-year) sector could be vulnerable to worries about fiscal risk, I think it is likely to be supported by the bullish tone of the overall market," said Satoshi Yamada, chief quantitative analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities.

* The 20-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.715 percent , its lowest in nearly eight weeks, while the yield on five-year notes dropped 0.5 basis point to 0.325 percent, also an eight-week trough.

* Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.13 point to 142.79. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)