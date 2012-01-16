* Thirty-yr bonds outperform, boding well for Tues auction

* Many players see JGB yields falling gradually

* But rising open interest, low implied volatility could be pitfalls

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Jan 16 Japanese government bonds gained on Monday, with the 10-year yield falling to a 14-month low, on worries the mass downgrade of euro zone countries by Standard & Poor's could stymie Europe's efforts to contain its debt crisis.

The 30-year tenor outperformed the overall market, an unexpected development given that a 30-year bond auction is slated for Tuesday and implying there will be robust demand at that 700 billion yen ($9.1 billion) sale.

S&P's downgrades of nine euro zone countries including France, coupled with the breakdown of negotiations between Greece and its creditors on a debt swap deal, triggered buying in JGBs, repeating a pattern seen many times in 2011.

A weekly Reuters survey of major market players on Monday confirmed that sentiment on JGB's improved sharply after the ratings cuts.

The 10-year JGB yield fell to 0.935 percent on Monday, its lowest level since November 2010, before coming back to 0.940 percent,, down 0.5 basis point on the day.

"Investors are not overly long on JGBs now, as some of them reduced their holdings late last year," said a trader at a Japanese bank, adding that they are likely to need to buy more by the end of financial year in March.

NO WORRIES

In a sign participants have few worries about the 30-year offering on Tuesday, the tenor outperformed the overall market. Japan's finance ministry will reopen the 35th 30-year bonds maturing in September 2041 with a 2.0 percent coupon.

The 30-year bond yield declined 2.0 basis points to 1.900 percent, reversing the maturity's underperformance since the start of the year.

"Although some people say the (30-year) sector could be vulnerable to worries about fiscal risk, I think it is likely to be supported by the bullish tone of the overall market," said Satoshi Yamada, chief quantitative analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The 20-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.715 percent , its lowest in nearly eight weeks, while the yield on five-year notes briefly dropped 0.5 basis point to 0.325 percent, also an eight-week trough, before coming back to 0.330 percent.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.13 point to 142.79 , extending their gradual rally since early December.

A break in the 10-year cash bond yield below its 2011 low of 0.940 percent opens the way for a test of the psychological target of 0.90 percent, though some market players say buying could slow near those levels.

"There could be some turbulence ahead. The level of stress on the European financial system is easing. Factors that have supported the market are disappearing," said Le Ngoc Nhan, A fixed income strategist at Morgan Stanley.

Open interest on the benchmark JGB futures has jumped to its highest level in four months, suggesting a buildup of long positions, market players added.

Implied volatilities on JGB futures options have fallen near multi-year lows hit in November, which could be taken as a sign of complacency about the risk of a sudden fall in JGB prices.

Others said, however, that low implied volatilities are justified given the market's actual volatility has been very low in recent months as well. ($1 = 76.9800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)