TOKYO Jan 17 Japanese government bond
prices slipped on Tuesday on profit-taking after the 10-year
yield hit a 14-month low the day before and as investors braced
for a 700 billion yen auction of 30-year debt later in the day.
* The 10-year cash JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.950
percent, up from a 14-month low of 0.935 percent
marked on Monday.
* "This seems like profit-taking. Investors are unwinding
yesterday's safe-haven buying following the S&P downgrades of
euro zone countries," said Naomi Hasegawa, senior strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
* "Investors are not bullish enough to keep chasing the
upside. They will use every opportunity to take profits when
10-year yields are below 0.95 percent," Hasegawa said.
* Buyers were also cautious ahead of the Finance Ministry's
sale of 30-year JGBs on Tuesday, with the maturity's yield
rising 1.5 basis points to 1.915 percent.
* While the 30-year sector does not look particularly
attractive at current levels, the offering is likely to draw
decent demand as the recent fall in 10-year bonds is expected to
push investors to buy longer bonds to maintain income gains,
market players said.
* Ten-year JGB futures dropped 0.09 point in price
to 142.70, with support seen at the daily Ichimoku chart's
tenkan line at 142.56.
* The five-year yield rose just 0.5 basis points to 0.335
percent, widening the 5-10 year yield spread to
61.5 basis points from a 15-month low of 61 points hit on
Monday.
* Many market players expect further tightening in the
spread, saying that investors flush with cash will keep a big
portion of funds in JGBs until worries about the euro zone debt
crisis will ease considerably -- something that is unlikely to
happen in the near future.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)