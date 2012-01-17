TOKYO Jan 17 Japanese government bond prices slipped on Tuesday on profit-taking after the 10-year yield hit a 14-month low the day before and as investors braced for a 700 billion yen auction of 30-year debt later in the day.

* The 10-year cash JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.950 percent, up from a 14-month low of 0.935 percent marked on Monday.

* "This seems like profit-taking. Investors are unwinding yesterday's safe-haven buying following the S&P downgrades of euro zone countries," said Naomi Hasegawa, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

* "Investors are not bullish enough to keep chasing the upside. They will use every opportunity to take profits when 10-year yields are below 0.95 percent," Hasegawa said.

* Buyers were also cautious ahead of the Finance Ministry's sale of 30-year JGBs on Tuesday, with the maturity's yield rising 1.5 basis points to 1.915 percent.

* While the 30-year sector does not look particularly attractive at current levels, the offering is likely to draw decent demand as the recent fall in 10-year bonds is expected to push investors to buy longer bonds to maintain income gains, market players said.

* Ten-year JGB futures dropped 0.09 point in price to 142.70, with support seen at the daily Ichimoku chart's tenkan line at 142.56.

* The five-year yield rose just 0.5 basis points to 0.335 percent, widening the 5-10 year yield spread to 61.5 basis points from a 15-month low of 61 points hit on Monday.

* Many market players expect further tightening in the spread, saying that investors flush with cash will keep a big portion of funds in JGBs until worries about the euro zone debt crisis will ease considerably -- something that is unlikely to happen in the near future. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)