TOKYO Jan 18 Long-dated Japanese
government bonds slipped on Wednesday as brokers found only
limited investor demand for 30-year debt auctioned the previous
day, while shorter maturities mostly held firm.
* The 30-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.935
percent, its highest in three weeks, while the
20-year yield climbed 1.0 basis point to 1.750 percent
.
* Although the Finance Ministry's 700 billion yen tender of
30-year bonds drew solid demand on Tuesday, traders said
brokerages were seeing only limited investor appetite for the
paper.
* "The 30-year bonds auctioned yesterday were not selling
that well in the secondary market," said a trader at a European
brokerage.
* The 10-year yield was flat at 0.960 percent
, off a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit on
Monday. Dealers said that yields below 0.950 percent were likely
to invite profit-taking, a move that Japanese banks have been
making over the last two days.
* On the other hand, the market is seen as being supported
by the widespread perception that improvements in the euro zone
so far this year are not enough to prompt investors to shift
their funds out of bonds.
* "There's no change in the fact that European banks loathe
holding risk assets. They may buy short-term (European
periphery) government bonds but they probably will not buy
long-term bonds," said Seiya Nakajima, chief economist at Itochu
Corp.
* Shorter maturities were also supported as market players
expect decent demand at a five-year JGB auction tomorrow. The
five-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.340 percent from a
two-week high of 0.345 percent touched on Tuesday.
* Ten-year JGB futures gained 0.05 point in price
to 142.65.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)