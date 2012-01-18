TOKYO Jan 18 Long-dated Japanese government bonds slipped on Wednesday as brokers found only limited investor demand for 30-year debt auctioned the previous day, while shorter maturities mostly held firm.

* The 30-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.935 percent, its highest in three weeks, while the 20-year yield climbed 1.0 basis point to 1.750 percent .

* Although the Finance Ministry's 700 billion yen tender of 30-year bonds drew solid demand on Tuesday, traders said brokerages were seeing only limited investor appetite for the paper.

* "The 30-year bonds auctioned yesterday were not selling that well in the secondary market," said a trader at a European brokerage.

* The 10-year yield was flat at 0.960 percent , off a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit on Monday. Dealers said that yields below 0.950 percent were likely to invite profit-taking, a move that Japanese banks have been making over the last two days.

* On the other hand, the market is seen as being supported by the widespread perception that improvements in the euro zone so far this year are not enough to prompt investors to shift their funds out of bonds.

* "There's no change in the fact that European banks loathe holding risk assets. They may buy short-term (European periphery) government bonds but they probably will not buy long-term bonds," said Seiya Nakajima, chief economist at Itochu Corp.

* Shorter maturities were also supported as market players expect decent demand at a five-year JGB auction tomorrow. The five-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.340 percent from a two-week high of 0.345 percent touched on Tuesday.

* Ten-year JGB futures gained 0.05 point in price to 142.65. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)