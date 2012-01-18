* Brokerages struggle to find investors for 30-yr bonds
auctioned on Tuesday
* Nikkei's gains trigger selling in futures
* Futures seen having support around 142.35
* Doubts about improvement in euro zone debt woes seen
supporting JGBs
* 5-yr bond yield bucks trend as players see strong demand
at Thursday's auction
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Jan 18 Long-dated Japanese
government bonds slipped on Wednesday as brokers found only
limited investor demand for 30-year debt auctioned the previous
day, and Japanese share prices jumped unexpectedly.
Still, shorter maturities held firm, steepening the yield
curve, as many market players expect brisk demand at a 2.5
trillion yen five-year JGB auction on Thursday.
Selling started in so-called superlong bonds, such as 20-
and 30-year bonds after brokerage firms struggled to find buyers
for 700 billion yen of 30-year bonds auctioned on Tuesday after
their strong bids led to a strong outcome of the tender.
The auction's tail -- the gap between the lowest and average
prices -- was a tight 0.05, matching a low set in February 2010.
The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.52, the highest since September.
"The 30-year bonds auctioned yesterday were not selling that
well in the secondary market," said a trader at a European
brokerage.
The 30-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.935 percent
at one point, its highest in three weeks, before
stepping back to 1.925 percent, still up 0.5 basis point on the
day. The 20-year yield also climbed a half basis point to 1.745
percent.
The market took a hit after the Nikkei share
average jumped more than 1 percent on stop-loss
short-covering by speculators.
That pushed the 10-year JGB futures to as low as
142.49, before closing down 0.05 point at 142.55. Trade volume
in the day session was largest in over a month at 24,828
contracts.
The futures have strong support around 142.35, including its
25-day moving average of 142.38, the Ichimoku kijun line of
142.36 and cloud top at 142.33.
In the cash bond market, the 10-year yield rose 0.5 basis
point to 0.965 percent, pulling further away from
a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit on Monday.
Dealers said that yields below 0.950 percent were likely to
invite profit-taking, a move that Japanese banks have been
making over the last two days.
"JGBs are one of few instruments on which investors have
unrealised gains. There could be some more profit-taking ahead
of book-closing by Japanese banks," said a fund manager at
a Japanese asset management firm.
NOT ENOUGH IMPROVEMENT
Still, the market is supported by the widespread perception
that improvements in the euro zone so far this year are not
enough to prompt investors to shift their funds out of bonds.
Since the turn of the year, European share prices edged up
and euro zone government debt yields have fallen.
But many market players say it is due to massive liquidity
injection by the European Central Bank and that the debt crisis
is still far from solved, with talk between Greece and its
creditors on swap deals still up in the air.
"There's no change in the fact that European banks loathe
holding risk assets. They may buy short-term (European
periphery) government bonds but they probably will not buy
long-term bonds," said Seiya Nakajima, chief economist at Itochu
Corp.
Indeed shorter maturities bucked the trend to gain
even ahead of Thursday's five-year JGB auction as market players
expect decent demand there.
The five-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.340 percent
from a two-week high of 0.345 percent touched on
Tuesday.
"As long as the euro zone debt crisis is brewing, JGBs will
serve as a safe harbor," said the fund manager.
The five-year yield has been stuck around narrow trading
band around the yield of 0.340 percent since September.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Ramya Venugopal)