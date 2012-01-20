TOKYO Jan 20 Japanese government bond prices dipped on Friday with the 30-year bond yield hitting a one month high, after successful debt auctions in France and Spain boosted risk appetite, lifting U.S. bond yields and Japanese share prices.

* The 10-year JGB futures dropped 0.17 point to 142.39 , slipping below their 25-day moving average, now at 142.42, for the first time since late December.

* While the contract has major support from its daily Ichimoku chart nearby, including the kijun line at 142.39 and the cloud top at 142.33, a close below the 25-day moving average could open the way for a test of 142.13, its Dec. 28 low and the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud.

* The cash 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.980 percent while 30-year bond yield climbed up 1.0 basis point to 1.940 percent, its highest over a month.

* A larger-than-expected debt sale by Spain and solid demand for French short-term debt on Thursday in spite of Standard & Poor's mass downgrades of euro zone countries late last week are helping to ease worries over the European debt crisis.

* Against that backdrop, Japanese share prices shot to a two-month high, to the surprise of many investors who thought that worries about European debt crisis, including the risk of default by Greece, would cap gains in stocks.

* Still many market players stick to the view that the rise in risk assets reflects the unwinding of excessive risk-aversion late last year.

* "It's not like you expect share prices to keep rising and the Bank of Japan will raise rates," said a trader at a European brokerage house.

* In a sign investors do not expect a sharp fall in JGB prices, implied volatilities on JGB futures put options fell near lowest level in almost a decade. Thirty-day volatility on at-the-money puts fell to 2.28 percent, near a low since 2003 hit last week.

* Many investors are selling options, using strategies such as target-buying as well as covered calls, to boost return as the market's actual volatility has fallen to low levels.

* The benchmark futures' 20-day historical volatility briefly fell below one percent this month, the lowest level since May 2003. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)