By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, March 22 Japanese government bonds mostly edged down on Thursday, as rising equities sapped bond demand, but expectations of bargain-hunting ahead of Japan's fiscal year-end next week supported prices.

Ten-year JGB futures ended flat at 141.55, while the yield on the latest 10-year JGB crept up by half a basis point to 1.025 percent, after falling as low as 1.005 percent in morning trading.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.4 percent, shrugging off data that showed China's manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a fifth successive month as the overall rate of contraction accelerated.

"The China data was another sign that the global economy is not as strong as some believed, but as there are still many positive signs that can't be ignored," said Barclays Capital strategist Noriatsu Tanji.

Separate data showed Japan's exports fell in February at a slower pace than the previous month, unexpectedly bringing the trade balance to its first surplus in five months.

And Japanese manufacturers turned optimistic about their business conditions in March for the first time in four months thanks to improving views on the world economy and the yen's retreat from record highs, a Reuters monthly poll showed.

EUROPE STILL A RISK-BOJ OFFICIAL

A Bank of Japan policymaker said the domestic economy will resume a moderate recovery in the first half of the new fiscal year but that the outlook remains highly uncertain due to Europe's debt woes and geopolitical risks over Iran.

"The biggest risk is in the future development of Europe's debt problems," BOJ board member Yoshihisa Morimoto said in a speech.

He also reiterated the central bank's pledge to keep interest rates at zero and buy assets until consumer inflation of 1 percent was in sight.

BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday that the bank's inflation goal could even rise from the current 1 percent if Japan succeeds in boosting its growth potential.

The curve steepened slightly as the 30-year tenor underperformed, its yield rising 1.5 basis point to 1.950 percent, while the 5-year yield edged down half a point to 0.340 percent.

The 20-year yield added one basis point to 1.780 percent, moving back toward a three-and-a-half-month peak of 1.830 percent marked last week.

Last week, the 10-year benchmark yield rose to a three-month high of 1.060 percent, but buying from pension funds and insurers was said to have emerged.

"Anything is possible, of course, but it is difficult to imagine the 10-year yield dipping under one percent before the end of the fiscal year, with plenty of bargain hunters after last week's sell-off," said a fixed-income manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo.

($1 = 83.470 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)