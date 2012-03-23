TOKYO, March 23 Japanese government bond prices were supported on Friday after U.S. Treasuries gained on declines in manufacturing in China and the euro zone's two largest economies, though most Japanese players stayed on the sidelines ahead of the closing of their books.

* Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point to 141.58, continuing their recovery from an eight-month low of 140.99 last week.

* But the market was quiet overall, with most domestic players unwilling to trade ahead of their financial year-end on March 31.

* Trading volume in futures stopped short of reaching 10,000 contracts by midday, around a third of average daily volumes of around 27,000.

* The yield on cash 10-year JGBs stood flat at 1.025 percent , while the 20-year bond yield was also unchanged at 1.775 percent.

* The market showed no reaction to the nomination of BNP Paribas economist Ryutaro Kono for a seat on the Bank of Japan's policy-setting board.

* Separately, a lawmaker said the government would drop the nomination of Kouhei Watanabe, an advisor at trading house Itochu Corp, to replace one of the BOJ's two outgoing board members, as the move had been leaked to the press.

* "Nothing will change," said a fund manager at a U.S. asset management firm, noting that both nominees are likely to follow the current BOJ leadership's policy stance. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)